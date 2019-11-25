Samsung's Galaxy S11 series is tipped to debut in February, but leaks have already started pouring in. Just days after alleged Galaxy S11 renders surfaced online, leak-based renders of the Galaxy S11e have been leaked as well. As the name clearly suggests, the Galaxy S11e will succeed the Galaxy S10e as Samsung's compact flagship. The Galaxy S11e renders show the phone sporting a large camera module with triple camera lenses. The phone is shown sporting a centrally-positioned hole-punch housing a single front camera. Notably, the Galaxy S11e renders show a curved display, while its predecessor had a flat panel.

The Samsung Galaxy S11e leak-based renders come courtesy of PriceBaba in collaboration with @OnLeaks, and claim to show the phone flaunting a glossy blue paintjob. The Galaxy S11e is shown sporting a large camera module that is similar to the one we recently saw in Galaxy S11, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51 leaks. In this case, the Galaxy S11e is shown packing three rear camera arranged vertically. While the resolution of the camera sensors is not known, the array most likely consists of a regular RGB sensor, a wide-angle snapper, and a telephoto lens.

There doesn't appear to be a 3D ToF sensor on the Galaxy S11e, something we saw in Galaxy S11 renders that surfaced last week. The Galaxy S11e also ditches the side-mounted fingerprint sensor of its predecessor and neither does it have a module on the back, indicating that it will pack an in-display fingerprint sensor. The USB Type-C and speaker are located at the bottom, and unsurprisingly, the phone misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Over at the front, the Galaxy S11e renders show a centrally-positioned waterdrop notch akin to the Galaxy S11 and the Galaxy Note 10. The leak tips that the Galaxy S11e will pack a curved display that will measure between 6.2-inches and 6.3-inches diagonally. The phone is tipped to measure 51.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm. As far as specifications go, the Galaxy S11e will reportedly employ the upcoming Snapdragon 865 SoC or the in-house Exynos 990 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.