While Samsung is busy in aggressively marketing the Galaxy S10 series, a fresh rumour claiming the codename of the Galaxy S11 has emerged on the Web. The next-generation Samsung Galaxy flagship is said to be under development with the codename "Picasso". This hints at some of the artistic features on the Galaxy S11. However, Samsung isn't likely to bring major design changes to the new flagship -- considering the company's history of maintaining the same design language for at least two years.

A tipster who reveals unannounced developments on Twitter using the pseudonym Ice Universe has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S11 is codenamed Picasso. This might be inspired by Spanish painter, sculptor, poet, and playwright Pablo Picasso whose artwork from the 20th century is highly acclaimed even today.

The reported codename suggests some artistic features on the Galaxy S11. However, there aren't likely to be many design-level changes since Samsung mostly bring similar-design flagships for at least two years.

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy S11 could have some notable enhancements over the Galaxy S10 models. One of the differences over this year's flagship could be the departure of the traditional headphone jack that's available on all Samsung Galaxy S-series models so far. Moreover, the phone is not likely to hit the market at any time before 2020.

It is worth pointing out that similar to the codename of the Galaxy S11, Samsung is rumoured to have the Galaxy Note 10 in plans with the codename "Da Vinci." However, much about both new top-notch Galaxy-series phones is yet to be revealed.