Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S11 Rumoured to Be in Development With 'Picasso' Codename

Samsung Galaxy S11 rumoured codename suggests artistic features.

By | Updated: 20 May 2019 13:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S11 Rumoured to Be in Development With 'Picasso' Codename

Samsung Galaxy S11 isn't likely to have major design changes over Galaxy S10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 will succeed the company’s Galaxy S10
  • The codename appears to be inspired by 20th-century Spanish artist
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 isn't likely to debut before 2020

While Samsung is busy in aggressively marketing the Galaxy S10 series, a fresh rumour claiming the codename of the Galaxy S11 has emerged on the Web. The next-generation Samsung Galaxy flagship is said to be under development with the codename "Picasso". This hints at some of the artistic features on the Galaxy S11. However, Samsung isn't likely to bring major design changes to the new flagship -- considering the company's history of maintaining the same design language for at least two years.

A tipster who reveals unannounced developments on Twitter using the pseudonym Ice Universe has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S11 is codenamed Picasso. This might be inspired by Spanish painter, sculptor, poet, and playwright Pablo Picasso whose artwork from the 20th century is highly acclaimed even today.

The reported codename suggests some artistic features on the Galaxy S11. However, there aren't likely to be many design-level changes since Samsung mostly bring similar-design flagships for at least two years.

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy S11 could have some notable enhancements over the Galaxy S10 models. One of the differences over this year's flagship could be the departure of the traditional headphone jack that's available on all Samsung Galaxy S-series models so far. Moreover, the phone is not likely to hit the market at any time before 2020.

It is worth pointing out that similar to the codename of the Galaxy S11, Samsung is rumoured to have the Galaxy Note 10 in plans with the codename "Da Vinci." However, much about both new top-notch Galaxy-series phones is yet to be revealed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S11, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Redmi 7 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores
Samsung Galaxy S11 Rumoured to Be in Development With 'Picasso' Codename
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Launch Today: Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  3. Redmi K20 With 48-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on May 28
  4. Google Said to Suspend Some Business With Huawei After Trump Blacklist
  5. Redmi Note 7S with 48-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  6. Redmi Note 7S With 6.3-Inch Display Launched at Rs. 10,999: Highlights
  7. The Best Deals You Can Grab on the Last Day of Flipkart's Big Sale
  8. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  9. You Can Now Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Online on Hotstar
  10. 'Boycott Apple' Movement Grows in China as US Goes After Huawei: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.