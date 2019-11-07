Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S11e Tipped to Pack 3,730mAh Battery, Much Larger Than Galaxy S10e's

The battery comes with the product code EB-BG980ABY

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 17:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S11e Tipped to Pack 3,730mAh Battery, Much Larger Than Galaxy S10e's

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

Samsung Galaxy S11 may launch next year in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 is tipped to sport a periscope camera setup
  • The Galaxy S11e variant battery is expected to be square-shaped
  • 3,730mAh battery will help to power the rumoured 90Hz display

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to launch early next year, and leaks have started to surface. The battery photo of the alleged most affordable variant has leaked via a South Korean certification site, hinting at its size and shape. The battery capacity is leaked to be at 3,730mAh on the Galaxy S11e, which is a significant leap from its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S10e.

The photo of the Samsung Galaxy S11e battery on the SafetyKorea certification site was spotted by local media GalaxyClub.nl. The battery comes with the product code EB-BG980ABY. For those unaware, the predecessor Galaxy S10e is listed with model number SM-G970, and therefore it leads us to believe that the Galaxy S11e will have a model number that goes something like SM-G980, and therefore the battery is deduced to be of the upcoming flagship phone.

The photo of the battery is rather blurred, but the report states that the rated capacity appears to be 14.36Wh with a standard voltage of 3.85V. This means the battery is at roughly 3,730mAh capacity. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10e has a 3,100mAh battery, and this new battery on the Samsung Galaxy S11e will be a huge leap in capacity. Furthermore, the shape of the battery is more square-shaped and broad than the one found on the Galaxy S10e. This suggests that the Galaxy S11 will have a differently designed motherboard as well. The increase in battery could be to incorporate 5G and the rumoured 90Hz display refresh rate as well.

The series is expected to launch in the third week of February, but Samsung won't make any official announcements till we're closer to launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S11, Samsung Galaxy S11e, Samsung Galaxy S11e Battery, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Huawei, Barred in US, Offers App Inducements in Europe
NASA to Study Previously Unopened Apollo Sample
Samsung Galaxy S11e Tipped to Pack 3,730mAh Battery, Much Larger Than Galaxy S10e's
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  2. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  4. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  5. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  6. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  7. Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Price in India Slashed
  8. Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Making a Game of the World
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Update Might Bring a New Character Called Sara
  10. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA to Study Previously Unopened Apollo Sample
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11e Tipped to Pack 3,730mAh Battery, Much Larger Than Galaxy S10e's
  3. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched: Check Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Date
  4. Huawei, Barred in US, Offers App Inducements in Europe
  5. Leica SL2 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With 47-Megapixel Sensor Launched
  6. iPhone SE 2 May Sell at Least 20 Million Units in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Vivo X30 With Samsung Exynos 980 5G SoC Set to Launch in December, Company Confirms
  8. Tesla to Unveil Electric Pickup 'Cybertruck' on November 21: Musk
  9. Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 23,990
  10. Apple's New Privacy Website Is Easier to Read but Policies Unchanged
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.