Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S11 May Feature Unannounced Exynos 9830, Snapdragon 865 SoCs: Report

Samsung might skip the recently announced Exynos 990 SoC for Galaxy S11.

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 15:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S11 May Feature Unannounced Exynos 9830, Snapdragon 865 SoCs: Report

Samsung Galaxy S11 may not feature the company's latest flagship chipset

Highlights
  • Samsung could be working on a new chipset for the Galaxy S11
  • Galaxy S11 is rumoured to launch around February next year
  • Samsung had recently launched its flagship chipset, Exynos 990

Just last week, Samsung announced its latest flagship chipset, the Exynos 990 SoC. The SoC (System on a Chip) is expected to power the South Korean giant's next range of flagship smartphones. One of these is the much-anticipated Galaxy S11 which is rumoured to launch in February next year. But it appears that the Galaxy S11 may feature an unannounced chipset, the Exynos 9830, according to a mention in the latest beta release of One UI 2.0. The release also mentioned Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC which is yet another unannounced chipset.

According to a tweet by Max Weinbach, a writer for XDA Developers, the latest One UI 2.0 beta release for the Samsung Galaxy S10 includes support for Exynos 9830 and Snapdragon 865. Both the chipsets could power Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11 in different markets. The tweet was first spotted by SamMobile.

Apart from the chipset, the release also includes code that mentions a face unlocking feature, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, support for 5G networks.

Samsung's recently announced Exynos 990 features support for 120Hz displays and LPDDR5 RAM. But it seems like the South Korean giant could be working on a different processor for the Galaxy S11 series phones. The new chipset would be a success to the Exynos 9825 SoC that currently powers the Galaxy Note 10 series phones.

Previous reports had pointed towards a February launch timeline for Samsung's next flagship smartphone. The Galaxy S11 is also rumoured to pack a 108-megapixel primary camera with 5X optical zoom support. Samsung is expected to use its own 108-megapixel ISOCELL HMX sensor in the Galaxy S11. The Galaxy S11 might run One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The phone is reportedly in development under the 'Picasso' codename.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy S11, Exynos 9830, Snapdragon 865
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Google Pixel 4 White Balance Correction Issue Reported by User
Samsung Galaxy S11 May Feature Unannounced Exynos 9830, Snapdragon 865 SoCs: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  4. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  6. See Review: Is Apple TV+’s Game of Thrones Wannabe Worth Watching?
  7. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  8. MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  9. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 11, Currently Only for Select Users
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Postpones Second-Quarter Results as Sector Stares at Massive Payouts
  2. US Regulator to Bar China's Huawei and ZTE From Government Subsidy Program
  3. Google Pixel 4 White Balance Correction Issue Reported by User
  4. Samsung Galaxy S11 May Feature Unannounced Exynos 9830, Snapdragon 865 SoCs: Report
  5. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Made No Provisions for AGR Disputed Amount
  6. Redmi Note 8 Update to Fix Sound Disappearing During Voice Call Bug Now Rolling Out in India
  7. PUBG Mobile to Get Upgraded Anti-Cheat System That Targets Hackers Without Collateral Effects
  8. Nvidia Shield TV, Shield TV Pro Launched with 4K, Dolby Vision, Android TV
  9. TikTok Maker ByteDance Denies Reports It Is Planning Hong Kong Listing
  10. Xiaomi Watch Design Revealed, to Feature Cellular, GPS, and NFC Connectivity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.