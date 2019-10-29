Just last week, Samsung announced its latest flagship chipset, the Exynos 990 SoC. The SoC (System on a Chip) is expected to power the South Korean giant's next range of flagship smartphones. One of these is the much-anticipated Galaxy S11 which is rumoured to launch in February next year. But it appears that the Galaxy S11 may feature an unannounced chipset, the Exynos 9830, according to a mention in the latest beta release of One UI 2.0. The release also mentioned Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC which is yet another unannounced chipset.

According to a tweet by Max Weinbach, a writer for XDA Developers, the latest One UI 2.0 beta release for the Samsung Galaxy S10 includes support for Exynos 9830 and Snapdragon 865. Both the chipsets could power Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11 in different markets. The tweet was first spotted by SamMobile.

Apart from the chipset, the release also includes code that mentions a face unlocking feature, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, support for 5G networks.

Samsung's recently announced Exynos 990 features support for 120Hz displays and LPDDR5 RAM. But it seems like the South Korean giant could be working on a different processor for the Galaxy S11 series phones. The new chipset would be a success to the Exynos 9825 SoC that currently powers the Galaxy Note 10 series phones.

Previous reports had pointed towards a February launch timeline for Samsung's next flagship smartphone. The Galaxy S11 is also rumoured to pack a 108-megapixel primary camera with 5X optical zoom support. Samsung is expected to use its own 108-megapixel ISOCELL HMX sensor in the Galaxy S11. The Galaxy S11 might run One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The phone is reportedly in development under the 'Picasso' codename.