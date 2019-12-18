Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+ Screen Protector Leak Tips Ultra-Slim Display Bezels

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to launch on February 18 next year.

By | Updated: 18 December 2019 11:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+ Screen Protector Leak Tips Ultra-Slim Display Bezels

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Unverse

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to sport a 108-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • Screen protectors show curved side edges on the Samsung Galaxy S11
  • The bezels on the forehead and chin are super-slim
  • Samsung Galaxy S11+ is tipped to sport quad cameras, hole-punch display

Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Galaxy S11+ phones are expected to launch sometime in February of 2020, and the phones have seen multiple leaks so far. The latest leak gives us a look at the possible screen protectors of the two phones. The most striking bit about these protectors is the black edges seen on the top and bottom portion. This indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Galaxy S11+ will sport negligible bezels on the top and bottom portion of the display.

Tipster Ice Universe took to Twitter to share the screen protectors of the Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Galaxy S11+ phones. The protectors are seen to sport rounded bent edges, hinting that the Galaxy S11 series will also sport curved side edges just like the predecessor. The protectors also suggest significantly thinner bezels on the forehead and the chin. The Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Galaxy S11+ are expected to sport a hole-punch display positioned in the top-centre, but these protectors don't have any cut outs to reaffirm these details.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to be held on February 18, and the Galaxy Fold successor is tipped to debut alongside. The Samsung Galaxy S11 may have a 108-megapixel sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology and not 4-in-1 seen in the current-generation 108-megapixel sensor. A recent leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S11+ will sport a quad camera setup – with an ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. The fourth lens is expected to be a ToF sensor. The most premium variant is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, be powered by the Exynos 9830 SoC, and pack 12GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Feature 9-to-1 Bayer Sensor on Its 108-Megapixel Camera

Samsung Galaxy S11+ Leak Suggests It May Not Include Five Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold Successor Tipped to Launch February 18

Samsung Galaxy S11+ Battery Capacity Leaked as 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S11+ Specifications Tipped on Geekbench

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S11, Samsung Galaxy S11 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S11 Features, Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S11 Launch, Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus Launch, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Ticket Bookings Live in Select Cities Across India
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Casts Morfydd Clark as Young Galadriel: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+ Screen Protector Leak Tips Ultra-Slim Display Bezels
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  2. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  3. This Startup Wants to Eliminate Physical Buttons From Smartphones
  4. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi May Have a Motorola Razr (2019) Competitor in the Works
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. CRISPR to Water on Mars: 6 Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of the Decade
  10. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Carry Cannabis to Space Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Casts Morfydd Clark as Young Galadriel: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+ Screen Protector Leak Tips Ultra-Slim Display Bezels
  3. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Carry Cannabis to Space Next Year
  4. Realme X2 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 17 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Ticket Bookings Live in Select Cities Across India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21 Leaked Case Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Leaked, Colour Options Tipped
  10. Translation Key on WeChat Takes Jabs at Other Country's Flags, Fix Incoming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.