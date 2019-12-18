Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Galaxy S11+ phones are expected to launch sometime in February of 2020, and the phones have seen multiple leaks so far. The latest leak gives us a look at the possible screen protectors of the two phones. The most striking bit about these protectors is the black edges seen on the top and bottom portion. This indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Galaxy S11+ will sport negligible bezels on the top and bottom portion of the display.

Tipster Ice Universe took to Twitter to share the screen protectors of the Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Galaxy S11+ phones. The protectors are seen to sport rounded bent edges, hinting that the Galaxy S11 series will also sport curved side edges just like the predecessor. The protectors also suggest significantly thinner bezels on the forehead and the chin. The Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Galaxy S11+ are expected to sport a hole-punch display positioned in the top-centre, but these protectors don't have any cut outs to reaffirm these details.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to be held on February 18, and the Galaxy Fold successor is tipped to debut alongside. The Samsung Galaxy S11 may have a 108-megapixel sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology and not 4-in-1 seen in the current-generation 108-megapixel sensor. A recent leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S11+ will sport a quad camera setup – with an ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. The fourth lens is expected to be a ToF sensor. The most premium variant is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, be powered by the Exynos 9830 SoC, and pack 12GB RAM.

