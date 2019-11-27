Samsung Galaxy S11+ renders have surfaced on the Web just days after we saw the concept images of the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e. The fresh renders, which are based on the initial rumours, show that the Samsung flagship next year will retain the company's Infinity-O Display design and sport a rectangular camera module at the back along with as many as five image sensors. The camera setup on the Galaxy S11+ is likely to be accompanied by laser autofocus support to deliver enhanced macro shots. Some initial rumours have hinted at the presence of a 120Hz display refresh rate on the Galaxy S11 range. Further, the Galaxy S11+ is speculated to come with the Exynos 9830 SoC.

The fresh renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11+, courtesy OnLeaks and CashKaro, suggest a metal build that would measure at 166.9x76x8.8mm. However, the rear camera bump of the smartphone would enhance its thickness to 10.2mm.

On the display front, the renders show that the Samsung Galaxy S11+ will sport a curved display that will have a Dynamic AMOLED panel under the hood. It is said to come in 6.9-inch size and have a curvature less than what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Additionally, the phone would have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The renders also highlight the camera setup of the Galaxy S11+ that is believed to have a set of five image sensors -- with two tiny sensors. The secondary camera sensor on the rear setup is speculated to include laser autofocus. Further, there is an LED flash module.

Samsung is so far rumoured to offer a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor on the Galaxy S11+ along with support for 5x optical zoom. Also, the new sensor could enable 8K video recording.

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S11+ would have a single camera sensor at the front -- sitting under the hole-punch display design. This is notably unlike the dual selfie camera setup available on the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

At the bottom, the renders show that the Samsung Galaxy S11+ would have a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. You can also see a hole for the primary microphone, while a secondary microphone is visible on the top.

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ CashKaro

Recently, a listing was spotted on the Geekbench website that suggested the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S11+. The listing that specified the handset with model number SM-G986B included Exynos 9830 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and Android 10.

Samsung is rumoured to bring the Galaxy S11 family with three distinct display sizes and five different variants. We already saw leak-based renders of the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e that both are likely to look similar in terms of aesthetics and design. The new Galaxy-series phones are likely to have 25W fast charging support, though the Galaxy S11+ may have 45W charging -- just like the Galaxy Note 10+.

The Galaxy S11 family is rumoured to debut in the third week of February. Until then, we can expect a series of leaks and rumours detailing the new top-end smartphones by the South Korean giant.