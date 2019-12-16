Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S11+ Leak Suggests It May Not Include Five Rear Cameras, 'Real' Camera Setup Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S11+ Leak Suggests It May Not Include Five Rear Cameras, ‘Real’ Camera Setup Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S11+ could come with a quad-camera setup that will include a periscope-style telephoto shooter.

16 December 2019
Samsung Galaxy S11+ Leak Suggests It May Not Include Five Rear Cameras, ‘Real’ Camera Setup Tipped

Photo Credit: twitter/ @UniverseIce

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ could sport a quad-camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S11+ is said to pack a quad camera setup
  • The primary sensor is tipped to be 108-megapixels
  • The phone is expected to be powered by an Exynos 9830 SoC

The Samsung Galaxy S11 series has leaked multiple times in the past. Leaked renders have also given us a glimpse at how phones such as the Galaxy S11+ will look. A past leak hinted that the upcoming Galaxy S11+ will sport a Penta-camera setup at the back. But fresh leaks from tipster Ice Universe show the Galaxy S11+ with a quad-camera setup consisting of a triple camera setup stacked vertically and a 3D ToF camera along with it.

The fresh leak does not reveal much about the Galaxy S11+ but showcases a part of the camera hardware on the Galaxy S11+. This image was followed by speculation that the three sensors should be accompanied by an LED flash and a 3D camera.

“This is the real Galaxy S11+ camera. On the left is the ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. I don't know the exact distribution on the right. It is expected to include flash and ToF,” Ice Universe wrote describing the leaked image.

A leaked render in the past hinted at a five-camera setup at the back arranged in an X pattern.

Whereas the new leak points at a quad-camera system at best with three cameras arranged vertically. Sammobile speculates that the other sensor is a 3D camera and its transmitter and receiver modules are being mistaken for camera sensors.

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ is tipped to sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Samsung won't be using its ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, instead is said to use a custom sensor that is 1/1.3 inch in size. The Samsung Galaxy S11 is also rumoured to get the exact camera sensor. The Galaxy S11+ is also said to get a telephoto camera that is capable of 5x zoom.

Reports also hint at a big 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S11+ along with a hole-punch display at the front for the selfie shooter. The Galaxy S11+ was spotted on Geekbench recently running an Exynos 9830 SoC along with 10GB of RAM. Samsung is also expected to ship the Galaxy S11+ with One UI 2.0 running on top of Android 10.

Comments

Aditya Shenoy

