Photo Credit: twitter/ @UniverseIce
The Samsung Galaxy S11 series has leaked multiple times in the past. Leaked renders have also given us a glimpse at how phones such as the Galaxy S11+ will look. A past leak hinted that the upcoming Galaxy S11+ will sport a Penta-camera setup at the back. But fresh leaks from tipster Ice Universe show the Galaxy S11+ with a quad-camera setup consisting of a triple camera setup stacked vertically and a 3D ToF camera along with it.
The fresh leak does not reveal much about the Galaxy S11+ but showcases a part of the camera hardware on the Galaxy S11+. This image was followed by speculation that the three sensors should be accompanied by an LED flash and a 3D camera.
“This is the real Galaxy S11+ camera. On the left is the ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. I don't know the exact distribution on the right. It is expected to include flash and ToF,” Ice Universe wrote describing the leaked image.
A leaked render in the past hinted at a five-camera setup at the back arranged in an X pattern.
Whereas the new leak points at a quad-camera system at best with three cameras arranged vertically. Sammobile speculates that the other sensor is a 3D camera and its transmitter and receiver modules are being mistaken for camera sensors.
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ is tipped to sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Samsung won't be using its ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, instead is said to use a custom sensor that is 1/1.3 inch in size. The Samsung Galaxy S11 is also rumoured to get the exact camera sensor. The Galaxy S11+ is also said to get a telephoto camera that is capable of 5x zoom.
Reports also hint at a big 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S11+ along with a hole-punch display at the front for the selfie shooter. The Galaxy S11+ was spotted on Geekbench recently running an Exynos 9830 SoC along with 10GB of RAM. Samsung is also expected to ship the Galaxy S11+ with One UI 2.0 running on top of Android 10.
