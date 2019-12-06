Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S11+ Battery Capacity Leaked as 5,000mAh, Biggest Battery Yet on a Samsung Flagship

Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery’s model number said to be EB-BG988ABY with 4,855mAh capacity.

By | Updated: 6 December 2019 13:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy S11+ Battery Capacity Leaked as 5,000mAh, Biggest Battery Yet on a Samsung Flagship

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S11 series in February 2020

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S11+ said to pack a huge battery
  • The battery capacity is reported 5,000mAh
  • Samsung Galaxy S11+ expected to offer 45W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S11+ is still a few months away from its official unveiling, but that hasn't stop the leaks and rumours from pouring in. A new leak indicates that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11+ will be packing a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood. If this report does turn out to be true then it will be the largest battery that Samsung has ever fitted on any of its high-end flagship smartphone, including the Galaxy S10 5G that has a 4,500mAh battery under its hood.

According to a report by Galaxy Club, a photo of the battery cell that will reportedly come inside the Galaxy S11+ has leaked on a South Korean certification website, SafetyKorea. The image clearly shows the model number EB-BG988ABY and a rated capacity of 4,855mAh on the battery cell. The report also mentions that the battery has been developed by the company itself in a Vietnamese factory of Samsung SDI, and there's a chance that it will come with support for 45W fast charging.

So, if a previous leak regarding the size of the Galaxy S11+ display that is tipped to be at 6.9-inch is to be believed, then this big battery upgrade is indeed a welcome addition, which will definitely play a big role to power the huge display on this smartphone.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S11+ was allegedly spotted on Geekbench last month. Some of the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone include a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, an Exynos 9830 SoC under the hood, OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10, and a display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S11, Android 10, One UI 2.0, Exynos 9830
