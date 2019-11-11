Samsung Galaxy S11 family is rumoured to come in three distinct screen size options and include five different variants. The new range will come as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup that was launched earlier this year in four variants, namely the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 5G. This year's Galaxy S-series lineup included only one variant with 5G support. However, the South Korean company is speculated to unveil the Galaxy S11 models with both 5G and 4G LTE support.

According to a tweet posted by renowned tipster Evan Blass through his account @evleaks, the Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup will come in three display sizes, up to 6.9 inches. The smallest one in the series, which could debut as the Galaxy S11e -- the successor to the Galaxy S10e, is said to have either a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch display. The regular Galaxy S11, on the other hand, is rumoured to come in 6.7-inch screen size, while the bigger model that may launch as the Galaxy S11+ would have a 6.9-inch display.

The tipster also claims that there will be five variants in total that all sport curved-edge displays. This is unlike the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup that has the Galaxy S10e with a flat panel.

On the part of connectivity, Samsung is rumoured to offer both 5G and LTE variants of the smaller two Galaxy S11 models, whereas the largest model would come with only 5G support.

Blass in his tweet also tipped that Samsung would follow its traditional "mid-to-late February" launch schedule for the Galaxy S11 family. A previous report claimed that the Galaxy S11 would arrive in the third week of February. The launch event is said to take place in San Francisco, California.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is rumoured to sport the company's in-house 108-megapixel ISOCELL HMX sensor that would be featured on a periscope-like camera module. This module would offer 5x optical zoom and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Another report claimed Samsung would use the second-generation version of its 108-megapixel sensor.

If we believe some recent rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S11 is currently in the pipeline with codename "Picasso" and is set to debut with One UI 2.1 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy S11e in the range, which is rumoured to carry model number SM-G970, would come with a 3,730mAh battery, as specified in a certification. In contrast, the regular Galaxy S11 with model number SM-G985/986 could pack a battery of 4,300mAh capacity. A battery certification with product code EB-BG985ABY has suggested that it could be a "derived model" of the battery featured on the Galaxy Note 10+ that had the same 4,300mAh capacity, as noted by SamMobile.

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S11 models with Exynos 9830 SoC for global markets and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 for the US region. Further, the company is rumoured to have plans to merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series into a single flagship line next year and bring the Galaxy S11 with S Pen support.