Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold Successor Tipped to Launch February 18

Samsung will also reportedly use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC in Galaxy S11 phones in most markets.

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 10:33 IST


Photo Credit: Onleaks/ 91Mobiles

Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event next year is expected to be held in San Francisco

  • The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch on February 18 as well
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 to favour Snapdragon 865 SoC this time around
  • South Korea will reportedly also get the Snapdragon SoC

Samsung Unpacked event launch date has allegedly been leaked. The Samsung Galaxy S11 series was already expected to launch next year in February, and now the exact date has been tipped. A tipster suggests that the rumoured clamshell-like Galaxy Fold will also be launched alongside. Furthermore, a separate report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC in most markets. Earlier, the Snapdragon chipset was only integrated in markets like US, China, and Japan, while most other markets got its Exynos chipset in Galaxy S-series phones. However, the company is looking to shift to Snapdragon chipsets for most markets this time around.

Tipster Ice Universe claims that the Samsung Galaxy S11 series will launch on February 18 next year, alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Fold successor. The launch event will be held in San Francisco, just like this year. The next-gen Galaxy Fold is tipped to come with a clamshell foldable design.

Separately, The Elec reports that the Samsung Galaxy S11 flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC in most markets. The flagship series traditionally launched with Snapdragon chipsets in markets like US, China, and Japan. Other markets, including India, get Exynos chipsets. However, the report claims that the Galaxy S11 next year will integrate the Snapdragon 865 SoC in most markets, and only select markets will get the Exynos SoC. The report notes that only the Europe region will get the Exynos SoC integrated, while the rest should get Snapdragon 865 SoC. This could mean that the Indian market will also get the Snapdragon 65 SoC this time around, instead of Exynos, but the company is yet to say anything officially.

The report also says that this decision was made due to the performance gap. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Samsung Exynos 990 performance gaps are reportedly quite large, and this compelled executives to favour the Qualcomm chipset.

Samsung recently shut down its custom core division, and a recent report out of China even suggested that the company will integrate MediaTek chipsets in its low-end phones, instead of the Exynos chipsets. This suggests that Samsung is clearly isn't happy with its in-house SoC division, and is looking at other options.

Comments

Huawei P40 Tipped to Feature Hole-Punch Design With HDR-Capable AMOLED Display


