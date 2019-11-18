Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 Will Offer 8K Video Recording Support, 108 Megapixel Photos, Camera APK Teardown Tips

Samsung Galaxy S11 Will Offer 8K Video Recording Support, 108-Megapixel Photos, Camera APK Teardown Tips

New code in Samsung Camera app's APK file suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup would support 8K video recording.

By | Updated: 18 November 2019 20:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S11 Will Offer 8K Video Recording Support, 108-Megapixel Photos, Camera APK Teardown Tips

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to launch in the third week of September

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 was previously said to sport a 108-megapixel sensor
  • The APK teardown of the Samsung Camera app corroborates that resolution
  • The teardown also hints at new camera features for Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung Galaxy S11 may offer 8K video recording support, if recent code in Samsung's camera app is anything to go by. Thus far, there have been numerous leaks surrounding the Galaxy S11 lineup - the company's next iteration of its flagship Galaxy S series. Previous Galaxy S11 camera specification rumours pointed towards a second generation 108-megapixel sensor - and the latest leak corroborates that.

As we mentioned, new code in Samsung Camera app's APK file suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup would support 8K video recording, as per a report by XDA Developers on Sunday. Other details that emerged from the teardown included a mention of a 108-megapixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio display.

The support for 8K video recording was expected as the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC also support 8K@30fps video decoding/encoding capabilities. The anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which can be expected to power the US variants of the Galaxy S11, is also expected to have enough horsepower to offer 8K video recording.

As per XDA Developers, the Samsung Camera app also hinted at new features, such as Director's View, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panorama, and custom filters.

To recall, earlier, tipster Ice Universe had claimed that the Galaxy S11 would not use the 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that was launched earlier this year and used in the Mi Note 10/ Mi CC9 Pro. Instead, it was said to use an upgraded second-generation sensor.

Other reports thus far tip that the Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone will be [available in three screen sizes](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/samsung-galaxy-s11-plus-3-display-size-5-variants-launch-schedule-rumour-2130568) and five different variants, all sporting curved-edge displays.

As per a recent report, Galaxy S11 would arrive in the third week of February 2020 and the launch event is said to take place in San Francisco.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S11
Frozen 2 Review: Sparks of Magic, but Should Disney Have Let It Go?
Samsung Galaxy S11 Will Offer 8K Video Recording Support, 108-Megapixel Photos, Camera APK Teardown Tips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  2. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  3. WhatsApp Features Added in 2019: The Full List
  4. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  5. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
  7. Realme X2 Pro Pre-Bookings Are Now Live in a 'Blind Order' Sale
  8. Mars 2020 Rover Will Visit the Perfect Spot to Find Signs of Life: Studies
  9. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S11 Will Offer 8K Video Recording Support, 108-Megapixel Photos, Camera APK Teardown Tips
  2. Vodafone Idea Says Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December 1, 2019, in Light of Financial Stress
  3. Xiaomi Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port Launched to Take on Amazon's Kindle
  4. Google Stadia Launch Day Game Library Expands to 22 Titles, Adds Another Free Game for Stadia Pro
  5. Chrome, Edge, Safari Hacked at China's Security-Focussed Event, Tianfu Cup
  6. Intel 'Ponte Vecchio' Xe Graphics Architecture, 'Sapphire Rapids' Xeon CPUs, OneAPI Toolkit to Power Aurora Supercomputer
  7. Realme C1, Realme 2 Receiving Updates With November Android Security Patch, Dark Mode, More
  8. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant Doesn't Exist, Says Redmi GM Lu Weibing
  10. COAI Tells Government to Give 2-Year Moratorium, Lower Interest Rate, Longer Repayment Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.