Samsung Galaxy S11 is due to launch in Q1 2020. Nevertheless, the rumour mill has been churning out the details about the new flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S11 5G variant is said to have received a certification in China that suggests 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy S11+, on the other hand, may come with 45W fast charging support. Separately, the Galaxy S11 is found to have a 5x zoom camera along with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Some renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11 have also surfaced online that are based on early rumours.

At MWC Shanghai, Samsung showcased its 45W fast charging technology. This debuted on the Galaxy Note 10+, but the company ended up bundling a 25W fast charger.

The certification spotted in China, as reported by SamMobile, suggests that instead of using 45W fast charging, the Samsung Galaxy S11 5G with model number SM-G9860 would have 25W fast charging. The Galaxy S11e would also come with 25W fast charging support. However, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S11+, may have 45W charging support to sit alongside the Galaxy Note 10+.

Some schematics sourced from a patent application filed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics tip OIS support on the Samsung Galaxy S11. The handset is also rumoured to include 5x optical zoom. Further, the schematics show a periscope-like camera architecture that includes a longer-than-usual telephoto lens.

The patent application, as noticed by SamMobile, was filed earlier this week with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO). In September, a report suggested that the Galaxy S11 will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera. The September report also included some bits around OIS support and periscope architecture.

Samsung Galaxy S11 could include an all-new camera setup with a periscope-like structure

Photo Credit: KIPO

Additionally, leak-based CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11 have been released by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. These rumour-based renders suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S11 would retain a hole-punch display design similar to that of the Galaxy Note 10 series. Further, the flagship phone seems to have bezels slimmer than the ones we have seen on the Galaxy S10 models.

The right side of the Galaxy S11 showcased in the renders has a volume rocker and a power button, while its left side is completely bare. At the bottom, the phone appears to have a USB Type-C port -- along with a loudspeaker grille and a microphone.

Samsung Galaxy S11 render suggests the presence of a USB Type-C port at the bottom

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

Samsung is supposed to offer an L-shaped camera setup that could include three regular sensors and a 3D ToF sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S11 renders suggest that the camera setup would be accompanied by an LED flash and laser autofocus module. Further, the renders show a glass back panel with a Samsung branding on top.

If we believe the tipster behind Twitter account OnLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy S11 will measure 161.9x73.7x7.8mm at its thinnest, 8.9mm at its thickest.

Samsung is rumoured to unveil the Galaxy S11 in the third week of February. Moreover, there would be three display sizes and five different variants in the series.