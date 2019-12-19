Samsung Galaxy S11 leaks are coming from all corners, but a couple of fresh leaks suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S-series flagships will leave the competition far behind when it comes to photography prowess. All three upcoming Galaxy S11 series phones – the Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e – are said to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Additionally, the Galaxy S11+ is claimed to pack a custom 108-megapixel sensor that will employ 9-cell pixel binning technology. Separately, Samsung has explained the mechanics of its ISOCELL Bright HMX 108-megapixel camera sensor and how it improves the imaging capabilities of smartphones.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) has tweeted that the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, and the Galaxy S11+ trio will all feature a telephoto lens that will be no less than 48-megapixel. If that turns out to be true, Samsung Galaxy S11 series phones will have the most powerful telephoto lenses in the industry going by the existing standards. And with a periscope-style camera module already said to be in development at Samsung, the 48-megapixel telephoto lens on the Galaxy S11 trio might take optical zoom capabilities of the phone to the next level.

Additionally, the tipster mentioned in a separate tweet that the Galaxy S11+ will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It will reportedly employ 9-cell pixel binning (3x3 pixels) technology, combing nine pixels of 0.8micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4micron size, ensuring more effective collection of optical data from the surroundings to deliver brighter and more detailed low-light shots. The ISOCELL Bright HM1 appears to be Samsung's second-generation 108-megapixel camera sensor which succeeds the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that we've already seen on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

Samsung has also detailed the technology behind the 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor in an official press release. Samsung says that that the ISOCELL Bright HMX employs a 1/1.33-inch sensor with 0.8-micron pixels that utilise the Tetracell Technology (2x2 pixel binning) to deliver better 27-megapixel shots. The in-house camera sensor also employs Super-PD autofocus for fast and accurate autofocus, Smart-ISO technology, and the in-house ISOCELL Plus technology to minimise optical loss and light reflection.

