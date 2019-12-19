Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Phones Tipped to Pack 48 Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Galaxy S11+ Might Feature Custom 108 Megapixel Sensor

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Phones Tipped to Pack 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Galaxy S11+ Might Feature Custom 108-Megapixel Sensor

Samsung has also detailed the technology behind its ISOCELL Bright HMX 108-megapixel camera sensor.

19 December 2019
Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Phones Tipped to Pack 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Galaxy S11+ Might Feature Custom 108-Megapixel Sensor

Samsung Galaxy S11 is said to feature five rear cameras.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 series might pack a 48-megapixel telephoto lens
  • Samsung Galaxy S11+ might use a custom 108-megapixel sensor
  • ISOCELL Bright HM1 camera sensor will perform 9-cell pixel binning

Samsung Galaxy S11 leaks are coming from all corners, but a couple of fresh leaks suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S-series flagships will leave the competition far behind when it comes to photography prowess. All three upcoming Galaxy S11 series phones – the Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e – are said to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Additionally, the Galaxy S11+ is claimed to pack a custom 108-megapixel sensor that will employ 9-cell pixel binning technology. Separately, Samsung has explained the mechanics of its ISOCELL Bright HMX 108-megapixel camera sensor and how it improves the imaging capabilities of smartphones.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) has tweeted that the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, and the Galaxy S11+ trio will all feature a telephoto lens that will be no less than 48-megapixel. If that turns out to be true, Samsung Galaxy S11 series phones will have the most powerful telephoto lenses in the industry going by the existing standards. And with a periscope-style camera module already said to be in development at Samsung, the 48-megapixel telephoto lens on the Galaxy S11 trio might take optical zoom capabilities of the phone to the next level.

Additionally, the tipster mentioned in a separate tweet that the Galaxy S11+ will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It will reportedly employ 9-cell pixel binning (3x3 pixels) technology, combing nine pixels of 0.8micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4micron size, ensuring more effective collection of optical data from the surroundings to deliver brighter and more detailed low-light shots. The ISOCELL Bright HM1 appears to be Samsung's second-generation 108-megapixel camera sensor which succeeds the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that we've already seen on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

 

Samsung has also detailed the technology behind the 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor in an official press release. Samsung says that that the ISOCELL Bright HMX employs a 1/1.33-inch sensor with 0.8-micron pixels that utilise the Tetracell Technology (2x2 pixel binning) to deliver better 27-megapixel shots. The in-house camera sensor also employs Super-PD autofocus for fast and accurate autofocus, Smart-ISO technology, and the in-house ISOCELL Plus technology to minimise optical loss and light reflection.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S11, Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S11e, Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX, Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Phones Tipped to Pack 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Galaxy S11+ Might Feature Custom 108-Megapixel Sensor
