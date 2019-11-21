Samsung Galaxy S11 is likely to take on the likes of OnePlus 7T Pro, Oppo Reno Ace, and Google Pixel 4 by offering a display panel supporting 120Hz refresh rate. A One UI 2 beta version installed on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is found to have the settings for switching to 120Hz display settings. The Galaxy Note 9 doesn't have hardware support to boost such refresh rate. Nevertheless, the latest revelation suggests that the South Korean company might be all set to offer 120Hz support on the Galaxy S11. This is unlike the Galaxy S10 phones that have 60Hz refresh rate.

A tipster who uses pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter has posted a screenshot suggesting 120Hz refresh rate on the Samsung Galaxy S11. The screenshot in question has been captured from the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 running the One UI 2.0 beta.

The new One UI 2 beta version is said to have three different options pertaining to the refresh rate. While the first option lets users continue to use the default 60Hz refresh rate, the second option would switch to 120Hz. There is also the option to automatically switch between 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates back and forth.

Someone found 120Hz in Note9's One UI 2 Beta! (hidden settings) pic.twitter.com/ii1fNic1YE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

Last month, Google was spotted providing a similar experience on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The search giant also confirmed that that the 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 4 phones drops to 60Hz "in some conditions or situations" to preserve the battery life. Similarly, OnePlus automatically lowers the refresh rate to 60Hz on its smartphones if they display static content.

While the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T Pro are amongst the smartphones that have 90Hz display panels, Razer back in November 2017 brought the gaming-focussed Razer Phone with a 120Hz display. Asus also took a similar move earlier this year and launched the ROG Phone 2 with support for 120Hz refresh rate to please mobile gamers.

Some of the past rumours have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with 8K video recording support and sport a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Galaxy S11 family is rumoured to have three distinct display sizes and five different variants. Moreover, the flagship smartphone in the series could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 9830 SoC for the global markets and Snapdragon 865 SoC in the US.