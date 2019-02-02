Samsung Galaxy S10 series is all set to launch this month, and leaks are picking up pace. The latest leak brings more mystery to the final branding of the Samsung Galaxy S10's cheapest variant. Calling it the Samsung Galaxy S10E, the report shares fresh alleged renders of the phone revealing design details and more. The Samsung Galaxy S10E is seen sporting the Infinity-O Display panel, dual rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and may arrive in Black and White colour options at least.

German website WinFuture has shared fresh purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10 cheapest variant, and it is calling it Samsung Galaxy S10E. The renders show the device from all angles, revealing its Infinity-O Display panel up front that is almost all-screen, except for the punch-hole selfie camera on the top right edge. At the back, there is a dual camera setup aligned horizontally with the flash sitting on the right-most edge. The Bixby and volume buttons are housed on the left edge, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner is seen placed on the right edge of the phone.

The report also states that this variant will likely sport a headphone jack, and come in only one 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The Samsung Galaxy S10 cheapest variant will also reportedly feature a 3,100mAh battery, and will be offered in Canary Yellow, Prism Black, Prism Green, and Pearl White colour options. A Blue colour option should launch later, and the report indicates that the smartphone could be priced at EUR 750 (roughly Rs. 61,200).

Previously, the phone has also been called the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and just the Samsung Galaxy S10. Its final name and all other details are expected to be unveiled on February 20 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.

Recent price leak suggests that the Galaxy S10 could carry a price-tag starting at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 73,500), and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ could be priced starting at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 81,700).