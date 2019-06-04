Samsung Galaxy S10e comes in an assortment of peppy colours such as Canary Yellow and Prism Green, aside from the more conventional black, blue, and white shades. Samsung is reportedly planning to give the phone a bright red paintjob that will be called ‘Cardinal Red'. This is the same colour in which Samsung recently listed the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ for sale in a few markets, and it was just a matter of time before the Galaxy S10e got the same treatment too. Alleged renders of the Galaxy S10e's Cardinal Red variant have now surfaced online, alongside some vague details regarding its market availability.

Samsung recently lifted the covers from the ‘Cardinal Red' variants of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, both of which are now listed on the Samsung Switzerland website. Not wanting to leave the Galaxy S10e behind, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a Cardinal Red variant of the Galaxy S10e as well, and thanks to alleged renders of the phone, we now know what the phone might look like.

The renders of Galaxy S10e's Cardinal Red variant, which come courtesy of WinFuture, show that the fiery red shade will be the same as the one we've seen earlier on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The Cardinal Red paintjob extends all the way from the glossy rear panel to the metallic rim as well as the volume and Bixby buttons. The rear camera module stands out as it sports a darker red finish.

Samsung is reportedly planning to sell the Galaxy S10e's Cardinal Red variant in Western European nations, but there is no word on the pricing or the specific countries where it will be sold. Market availability of the Galaxy S10e's Cardinal Red variant – which might not be uniform for all memory configurations – is tipped to begin in the upcoming weeks, but WinFuture states that dealers might begin offering the phone starting as early as next week in some regions.