Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow Render Leaked, Dimensions of Entire Series Tipped

, 08 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow Render Leaked, Dimensions of Entire Series Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow colour rumoured

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10e is tipped to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Its Canary Yellow colour option is tipped in new leaked photo
  • All the three variants are expected to be just 8.1mm thin

Samsung Galaxy S10 series is set to launch this month, and now a new render leak shows us exactly how the Canary Yellow colour option for the Samsung Galaxy S10e will look like. Information about the dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy S10 family have also been leaked to give users a fair idea about the three smartphones' body size. The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is set to launch in three variants at least - the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S10, the larger Samsung Galaxy S10+, and the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10e. The dimensions of all the three variants have been leaked, along with photos of all the colour options now expected from the Galaxy S10 family.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked dimensions of the three variants on Twitter. The smallest of the lot is thought to be the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is tipped to sport a 5.8-inch display, and is now reported to measure 142.5x70.5x8.1mm. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S10, which is tipped to sport a slightly larger 6.1-inch display, will measure 149.9x71.6x8.1mm. And the most premium Samsung Galaxy S10+, which is tipped to sport the largest display of the lot at 6.4 inches, will measure at 157.0x75.3x8.1mm. This leak confirms that even though the screen size is different of each variant, the three phones have similar thinness.

This is interesting given the premium variant is said to sport a large battery at 4,000mAh, while the Samsung Galaxy S10e is expected to sport only a 3,000mAh battery. Separately, Agarwal has also leaked the Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow colour render. In the photo shared, the phone is seen to sport a metallic frame, the Infinity-O Display up front, and a Canary Yellow glossy back panel with a dual rear camera setup sitting horizontally, and the Samsung logo sitting in the centre. The fingerprint scanner can be seen at the right edge, and the volume and dedicated Bixby button is on the left edge of the phone.

samsungglaaxys10colours main ishan samsung galaxy s10

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Agarwal has also shared another photo comparing all the colour variants expected, apart from the Ceramic ones. The Blue colour option, he claims, will be available a little later.

Samsung is set to announce its Samsung Galaxy S10 series at its Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco. The company is also rumoured to launch its foldable device alongside.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Google Says New 'Adiantum' Cryptography Will Bring Storage Encryption to All Android Devices
Android Q Has Improved Privacy and Permissions Controls, Leaked Build Shows
Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow Render Leaked, Dimensions of Entire Series Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

InFocus Vision 3 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Vivo V15 Pro to Sport 48-Megapixel Camera Sensor, Amazon India Teases
  3. Moto G7 Play vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  4. Xiaomi Launches Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in India: What You Need to Know
  5. Motorola Introduces 4 New Moto G7-Series Smartphones
  6. Oppo K1 Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30 Specifications Surface With Exynos 7904 SoC
  9. Canon EOS RP Budget Full-Frame Camera Leaks With Photos, Specifications
  10. Realme Says Oppo ColorOS 6.0 Update to Bring Much-Requested App Drawer
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.