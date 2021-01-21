Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e handsets have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in India, as per a report. The update brings with it the January 2021 Android security patch, as well as Android 11 and One UI 3.0-specific features and improvements. The Samsung Galaxy S10-series phones started receiving the update last week in Switzerland and is now rolling out for eligible phones in India as well.

As per a report by Android Police, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e devices in India have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. The update carries the firmware version G970FXXU9ETLJ/ G970FOXM9ETLJ/ G970FXXU9ETLJ and is sized around 1.8GB.

Samsung Galaxy S10-series users took to Reddit to confirm that the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update was rolling out in India. If you have an eligible handset and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e will receive One UI 3.0 features such as a refreshed UI design, lockscreen widgets, updated stock apps, an improved lockscreen, and improved security and performance. The update will also bring with it Android 11 features such as conversation sections, chat bubbles, media playback widgets, one-time permissions, and more.

It is possible that the users who had participated in the Galaxy S10 One UI 3.0 beta program may not get the stable update within this week, as that was the case when the update rolled out to Samsung Galaxy S10 devices in Switzerland. Instead, they will likely get the stable One UI 3.0 update a few days after those currently on the Android-10 based One UI 2.5 have received it.

