Samsung has reportedly finalised the branding of its upcoming first 5G smartphone. The phone will be called Samsung Galaxy S10 X, revealed a report on a South Korean website. The company seems to be using the ‘X' in Galaxy S10 X to mark the 10th anniversary of the release of the Galaxy S-series. The phone will reportedly be released in South Korea around late-March. The Samsung Galaxy S10 X specifications are expected to be similar to those present in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, with the additional support for 5G technology.

Samsung Galaxy S10 X specifications (expected)

According to a report in Korean-language website ETNews, Samsung Galaxy S10 X will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, over 10GB of RAM, and 1TB of inbuilt storage. The phone will also reportedly pack a total of six cameras with four on the back and two on the front. Additionally, the Galaxy S10 X buyers can expect to see a massive 5,000mAh battery as well as Exynos Modem 5100 for 5G capabilities. The phone will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.

Photo Credit: VentureBeat

Samsung Galaxy S10 X launch date (expected)

The report adds that a Samsung executive on Monday revealed in South Korea that the regular Galaxy S10 phones with 4G LTE support will debut in early March, whereas the Galaxy S10 X with 5G will arrive in late-March in the company's home market. The ETNews speculates the exact release date for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 Lite will be March 8. The Galaxy S10 X, on the other hand, is expected to be released on March 29.

Coming to the expected pricing, the Galaxy S10 phones will reportedly start from KRW 800,000 – KRW 900,000 (roughly Rs. 50,500 – Rs. 57,000) and go up to KRW 1,600,000 – KRW 1,800,000 (roughly Rs. 1,01,500 – Rs. 1,14,000).

Samsung is hosting a press event on February 20 (February 21 in some time zones) in San Francisco to unveil the new Galaxy S10 phones and it is expected that the company will also unveil both the Galaxy S10 X and its Galaxy F foldable phone at the event.