Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature Apple Face ID-Like Tech: Report

Samsung's Galaxy S flagship series is celebrating its tenth anniversary next year, and rumours suggest it is planning a grand upgrade much like what Apple did with the iPhone X late last year. According to reports, Samsung is pushing for a new 3D sensing camera algorithm that would reportedly be used to create a face recognition technology similar to Apple's Face ID tech. The company is reportedly also looking to implement under-display fingerprint sensors in its upcoming premium phones.

A report by South Korean website The Bell claims that the tenth generation of the Galaxy S series (Galaxy S10/ Galaxy X?) will come with "groundbreaking features", one of which is the new 3D sensing integration. To make such a technology possible, Samsung is tying up with Israeli camera expert Mantis Vision and Japanese module manufacturer Namuga. The report suggests that the two firms will collaborate to create the proprietary technology, although it is believed Samsung might not be able to meet the timelines.

While it might seem like deja-vu after the iPhone X fiasco, The Bell states that Samsung will make sure to use the technology and it "will be introduced even if some requirements are not met" by the time the tenth-gen Galaxy S flagship arrives as Samsung looks to move away from the current 2D sensing technology. It will possibly be used as the marketing highlight of the smartphone.

Further, Samsung is also reported to be working on an under-display fingerprint sensor - last seen on Vivo X20 Plus UD and expected on the Vivo X21. The report reveals that Samsung might not implement such a technology on the Galaxy Note 9 due to technical difficulties.

Additionally, Samsung is also tying up with Qualcomm, Synaptics, and Aegis Technologies to develop image sensors for the upcoming tenth-generation Galaxy S9 successor.