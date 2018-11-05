Samsung has long been rumoured to integrate an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor into its upcoming Galaxy S10 device, and now a fresh leak seems to lend more weight to that claim. Tipster Ice Universe also assures that Samsung is letting go of its iris scanning technology and is integrating the ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy S10. The new ultrasonic sensor is said to be much better than the current optical solutions in the market. Samsung is set to introduce many significant changes with the Galaxy S10, given that 2019 marks the 'S' series' decade anniversary.

Tipster Ice Universe notes that Samsung is letting go of its iris scanning technology to introduce only an under-display fingerprint sensor. The South Korean giant will integrate Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. This sensor is touted to be much faster than the current optical solutions in the market, and it has a larger recognition area as well. The ultrasonic sensor can recognise the user's fingerprint in 30 percent of the screen area, enabling less failure. The tipster also notes that the new ultrasound screen fingerprint technology will be Samsung exclusive, at least for the first half of 2019, after which other OEMs will get a chance to integrate it in their devices as well.

The removal of the iris scanner and making fingerprint reading the primary biometric authentication technology, corroborates with previous reports. When Samsung launches its 2019 flagship Galaxy S10 next year, it may not come with the iris scanner at all. Two years ago, the company had introduced the iris scanner with the Galaxy Note 7 as a new biometric authentication system, and it has made its way forward into the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 as well, apart from the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9. However, Samsung's iris scanning tech did not become the rage that it hoped, and is now introducing a new solution to replace iris scanning

The Galaxy S10 is slated to release sometime early next year, and is expected to come in three variants. While the top two variants will integrate an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, the cheaper variant is expected to ship with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor or a side-mounted sensor. As per previous reports, two of the Samsung Galaxy S10 variants will sport 5.8-inch display panels, and the other one will get a 6.44-inch panel. A report had suggested that the display in one of the variants will feature a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.