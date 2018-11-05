NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Tipped to Integrate Ultrasonic In Screen Fingerprint Scanner, Remove Iris Authentication

Samsung Galaxy S10 Tipped to Integrate Ultrasonic In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner, Remove Iris Authentication

, 05 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Tipped to Integrate Ultrasonic In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner, Remove Iris Authentication

Samsung Galaxy S10 is said to come in three variants

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 is tipped to include ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • This in-screen tech allows for 30 percent screen recognition area
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 may not integrate an iris scanner at all

Samsung has long been rumoured to integrate an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor into its upcoming Galaxy S10 device, and now a fresh leak seems to lend more weight to that claim. Tipster Ice Universe also assures that Samsung is letting go of its iris scanning technology and is integrating the ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy S10. The new ultrasonic sensor is said to be much better than the current optical solutions in the market. Samsung is set to introduce many significant changes with the Galaxy S10, given that 2019 marks the 'S' series' decade anniversary.

Tipster Ice Universe notes that Samsung is letting go of its iris scanning technology to introduce only an under-display fingerprint sensor. The South Korean giant will integrate Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. This sensor is touted to be much faster than the current optical solutions in the market, and it has a larger recognition area as well. The ultrasonic sensor can recognise the user's fingerprint in 30 percent of the screen area, enabling less failure. The tipster also notes that the new ultrasound screen fingerprint technology will be Samsung exclusive, at least for the first half of 2019, after which other OEMs will get a chance to integrate it in their devices as well.

The removal of the iris scanner and making fingerprint reading the primary biometric authentication technology, corroborates with previous reports. When Samsung launches its 2019 flagship Galaxy S10 next year, it may not come with the iris scanner at all. Two years ago, the company had introduced the iris scanner with the Galaxy Note 7 as a new biometric authentication system, and it has made its way forward into the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 as well, apart from the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9. However, Samsung's iris scanning tech did not become the rage that it hoped, and is now introducing a new solution to replace iris scanning

The Galaxy S10 is slated to release sometime early next year, and is expected to come in three variants. While the top two variants will integrate an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, the cheaper variant is expected to ship with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor or a side-mounted sensor. As per previous reports, two of the Samsung Galaxy S10 variants will sport 5.8-inch display panels, and the other one will get a 6.44-inch panel. A report had suggested that the display in one of the variants will feature a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SAmsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10 Price
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Rainbow Six Siege Censored to Please China, Ubisoft Faces Backlash
Apple Smartwatch Shipments Share Drops in Q3, Fitbit Gains: Counterpoint
Samsung Galaxy S10 Tipped to Integrate Ultrasonic In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner, Remove Iris Authentication
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  2. Realme CEO Hints at India Smartphone Price Hike, VOOC Charging Teased
  3. Apple Smartwatch Shipments Share Drops in Q3, Fitbit Gains: Counterpoint
  4. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  5. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Introduced in 2018
  6. Oppo F9 Pro 128GB Storage Variant Now Available in India
  7. Vivo V9 Pro Review
  8. How to Set Up Jio eSIM on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR
  9. Motorola One Power With Android 9.0 Pie Spotted on Geekbench
  10. OnePlus 6 Now Receiving Key Camera Features of OnePlus 6T
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.