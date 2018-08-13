Samsung has been reported earlier to integrate an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display of the upcoming Galaxy S10 flagship, a system that is much more sophisticated than the optical in-display fingerprint reading solution we have seen so far. Now, the US Patent and Trademark Office has published a Samsung patent application that details the in-display fingerprint sensor system, giving us an idea of how it will be integrated on to the Galaxy S10 next year. The smartphone is expected to release in March 2019.

According to Patently Mobile, Samsung is planning to introduce an ultrasonic transmission/reception module to activate a particular area of the display to capture the fingerprint. The patent details how Samsung plans to use more than one sensor underneath the display to capture fingerprints, and may even use as many as four in-display sensors for more accuracy. The patent also details that the fingerprint processor may use different scan frequencies to record information, and even be able to detect the user's grip to determine the fingerprint sensing area based on the grip state.

"For example, if the user grips the electronic device with one hand, the electronic device may operate in a one-hand mode and suitably adjust the position of the fingerprint sensing area to accommodate the one-handed grip," Patently Mobile reports.

Samsung is expected to integrate this new in-display scanning technology in the most premium Galaxy S10+ variant, while the cheapest variant is expected to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10+ is also expected to sport a triple camera setup and dual front cameras as well. Samsung will celebrate the decade anniversary of its Galaxy 'S' series so we expect some exciting features to be integrated in the Galaxy S10 next year.