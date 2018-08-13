NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy A (2019) Series Triple Camera Setup Detailed in New Leak

, 13 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy A (2019) Series Triple Camera Setup Detailed in New Leak

Highlights

  • Both the Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ may sport triple cameras
  • The Galaxy A series models are said to sport triple cameras as well
  • The LG V40 will also reportedly sport three sensors at the back

Now that the Galaxy Note 9 is official, all the rumour mills will now shift gears to the Galaxy S10 flagship slated for next year. Leaks have already been surfacing since a while now, and the bit that has caught everyone's eye is the triple camera setup expected to be at the back of the smartphone. A new report has now surfaced giving us the sensor details of the Galaxy S10, and also of the upcoming Galaxy A series expected to launch in the December-January time slot.

According to an ETNew report, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to sport a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel super wide-angle lens. The report states that out of the three Galaxy S10 variants, two variants will sport a triple camera setup. This refutes previous reports of only the most premium variant sporting three lenses at the back. In any case, the Galaxy S10 series is expected to arrive sometime in March, and the triple camera setup is expected to debut with the Galaxy A series first.

The upcoming Galaxy A (2019) series is also expected to sport a triple camera setup, and reportedly the configuration will be a combination of 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors. The report also states that other OEMs will also adopt the triple camera setup at different configurations, with the LG V40 specifically mentioned. Samsung, in its Q2 earnings call said that it expects 10 percent of smartphones to adopt triple cameras next year.

Early reports suggest that the Galaxy S10+ will also sport dual front cameras as well. So, all in all, if these reports are true, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is expected to sport five cameras in total. The two other variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Beyond 0 and Beyond 1) are expected to come with a single front camera. Separately, previous reports also hint that there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner on the two successor variants (Beyond 1 and Beyond 2), while the cheap variant (Beyond 0) will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Intel to Launch 9th Generation Core i9, Core i7, Core i5 Processors in October: Report
Jio Phone Continues to Lead India's Feature Phone Market in Q2 2018: IDC
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy A (2019) Series Triple Camera Setup Detailed in New Leak
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Gets a Revamped Reporting Layout on Android
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Open Sales Begin in India
  3. Oppo R17 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, AI Camera Now Official
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 4,000mAh Battery Completely Safe: CEO
  5. Vodafone Rs. 99 Recharge Offers Unlimited Calling for 28 Days
  6. Mi A2 in India, Galaxy Note 9 Launched, and More News This Week
  7. This Is How CBSE Plans to Prevent Exam Question Paper Leaks in the Future
  8. Huawei Mate 20 Lite Price, Specifications Surface Online
  9. Xiaomi Poco F1 Debuting in India on August 22
  10. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 1: 6GB RAM Variants Compared
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.