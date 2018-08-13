Now that the Galaxy Note 9 is official, all the rumour mills will now shift gears to the Galaxy S10 flagship slated for next year. Leaks have already been surfacing since a while now, and the bit that has caught everyone's eye is the triple camera setup expected to be at the back of the smartphone. A new report has now surfaced giving us the sensor details of the Galaxy S10, and also of the upcoming Galaxy A series expected to launch in the December-January time slot.

According to an ETNew report, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to sport a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel super wide-angle lens. The report states that out of the three Galaxy S10 variants, two variants will sport a triple camera setup. This refutes previous reports of only the most premium variant sporting three lenses at the back. In any case, the Galaxy S10 series is expected to arrive sometime in March, and the triple camera setup is expected to debut with the Galaxy A series first.

The upcoming Galaxy A (2019) series is also expected to sport a triple camera setup, and reportedly the configuration will be a combination of 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors. The report also states that other OEMs will also adopt the triple camera setup at different configurations, with the LG V40 specifically mentioned. Samsung, in its Q2 earnings call said that it expects 10 percent of smartphones to adopt triple cameras next year.

Early reports suggest that the Galaxy S10+ will also sport dual front cameras as well. So, all in all, if these reports are true, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is expected to sport five cameras in total. The two other variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Beyond 0 and Beyond 1) are expected to come with a single front camera. Separately, previous reports also hint that there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner on the two successor variants (Beyond 1 and Beyond 2), while the cheap variant (Beyond 0) will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.