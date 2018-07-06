Samsung is expected to launch three variants of the Galaxy S10 next year, and the unveil is largely expected at MWC 2019. The most premium variant is said to sport a triple camera setup, and today's fresh leak corroborates that claim while also revealing more details on the camera. Furthermore, the premium and the mid-variant are expected to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the entry-level variant is expected to sport a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side, if recent leaks are to be believed.

German site AllAboutSamsung reports that the company is expected to launch a triple camera setup on the most premium Samsung Galaxy S10 (Beyond 2). The main camera will be at 12-megapixel with f/1.5 to f/2.4 variable aperture, a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle lens (123 degrees) at f/1.9 aperture, and a zoom lens with 13-megapixel sensor and f/2.4 aperture. The main camera is expected to be in the middle, the zoom lens will sit to its left, while the super-wide-angle lens will sit to its right. The report states that the wide-angle lens will not come with autofocus or OIS.

The two other variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Beyond 0 and Beyond 1) will come with a dual camera setup - one with a 12-megapixel main lens with variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4), and another super-wide-angle lens at 16-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture.

A separate report from The Bell suggests that while the premium two variants Beyond 1 and Beyond 2 will sport in-display fingerprint scanner, the Beyond 0 device, which is expected to be the cheapest of the lot, will sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The report also states that Beyond 1 and Beyond 2 are successors of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+, while the Beyond 0 device is a new entrant with trimmed down features and a relatively cheaper price tag.

In any case, we recommend you take all leaks with a pinch of salt, as nothing is official as of yet, and the Galaxy S10 official launch is too far away. Recent reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will replace the iris scanner for in-display fingerprint scanner, and introduce 3D Face Unlock as well, as an alternate authentication method.