While the Samsung Galaxy S10 is so far rumoured to have three different variants, the South Korean giant is now said to bring a fourth variant that will have 5G connectivity and as many as six camera sensors. The fourth model in the Galaxy S10 family is reported to have the largest screen size in the range - measuring 6.7-inch display. This is notably larger than the iPhone XS Max that debuted earlier this year with a 6.5-inch display. The new revelation comes days after the Galaxy S10 was found to have two drilled holes on the display. The flagship model is expected to come with Exynos 9820 SoC in the global markets, though in the US, the company could use the next-generation, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The largest in the Galaxy S10 range is internally codenamed "Beyond X", reports the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the development. The codename suggests that the new model will be the 10th-anniversary smartphone from the company. This sounds similar to how Apple brought the iPhone X as its 10th-anniversary model. The new Samsung flagship is said to come with 5G support, this corroborates some previous reports. However, it seems like 5G connectivity will be limited to the top-end model only.

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S10 model is also reported to feature a 6.7-inch display and a total of six cameras, where two cameras will be available on the front and the four remaining ones will be featured on the back. Samsung notably launched the Galaxy A9 (2018) in India with a quadruple rear camera setup earlier this week. The mid-range model doesn't sport two selfie cameras, though.

Samsung is reported to have plans to launch the feature-rich, 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 model at an event sometime in the middle of February next year. However, the availability of the new model may be subject to the launch of 5G. The Wall Street Journal reports highlights that Samsung has held talks with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile alongside the carriers in South Korea, though no concrete developments have surfaced so far. It is also said that there are discussions around a potential exclusive distribution arrangement particularly with Verizon. This could make the 5G model limited to Verizon subscribers - at least in the initial stage.

The availability of 5G support will indeed among the key features of the next Galaxy-series model. It could give Samsung an edge over Apple as the Cupertino giant is so far rumoured to bring its 5G-enabled iPhone in 2020. Intel is likely to be the modem maker for enabling 5G support on future iPhone models.

Alongside the top-of-the-line model, the Samsung Galaxy S10 family is said to have three other models that are internally known as "Beyond 0", "Beyond 1", and Beyond 2". These models are said to have three to five cameras in total. Samsung is also reported to have plans towards a "reverse wireless charging" feature that could help users charge their wireless charging-enabled devices by placing them together. Moreover, it is expected that the three Galaxy S10 variants will debut at the February event, though the 5G model could be the showstopper.

Alongside the Galaxy S10 models, Samsung is highly speculated to bring its first foldable phone next year. The company recently teased its development by showcasing a new form factor which it calls the Infinity Flex Display. Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal reports that Samsung executives are debating the name of the foldable phone with "Samsung Flex" and "Galaxy Flex" as two candidates. The final name is yet to be decided, though.