Samsung Galaxy S10 is reported to have Taiwan-based General Interface Solution (GIS) and China's O-film Tech as the two component suppliers for its ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. This corroborates an earlier report that claimed two of the Galaxy S10 variants will debut with in-display fingerprint scanning technology. The fresh report also claims the supply chain partners are on track to fulfil the orders for the new Galaxy flagship in January - weeks before its formal launch that is expected for February next year.

Citing people familiar with the development, Digitimes reports that Samsung is set to dual source the in-display fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy S10 by bringing GIS and O-film on board. Both companies are said to have partnered with Qualcomm for developing the new sensor technology. GIS is reported to have the advantage of having a high yield rate in production, whereas O-film is claimed to be strong for its high production capacity at lower production cost.

It is believed that GIS and O-film will roll out some efforts to convince Samsung for obtaining plenty of orders if the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology will be extended to the next Galaxy Note model. Also, the South Korean giant could also deploy a similar technology on its 2019 Galaxy A-series devices.

Notably, it is said that O-film is competing against GIS as well as TPK Holding for offering touch modules for the Apple iPad models. While the Chinese company was initially supplying touch modules for the iPad mini last year, the company also recently started shipping touch modules for the 9.7-inch iPad models and iPad Pro.

The names of GIS and O-film in connection with the Samsung Galaxy S10 first emerged in July. These companies are expected to ship the in-display fingerprint sensor for two of the Galaxy S10 variants, while its most inferior model is rumoured to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung is also reportedly working on a 5G-enabled 10th-anniversary model that could have as much as 12GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.