NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 to Have 2 In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Suppliers: Report

, 30 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Have 2 In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Suppliers: Report

Two of the Samsung Galaxy S10 variants are rumoured to sport in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights

  • GIS and O-film reportedly tied up with Qualcomm for building new sensors
  • GIS is reported to have a high yield rate in production
  • Both component suppliers are presently offering iPad touch modules

Samsung Galaxy S10 is reported to have Taiwan-based General Interface Solution (GIS) and China's O-film Tech as the two component suppliers for its ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. This corroborates an earlier report that claimed two of the Galaxy S10 variants will debut with in-display fingerprint scanning technology. The fresh report also claims the supply chain partners are on track to fulfil the orders for the new Galaxy flagship in January - weeks before its formal launch that is expected for February next year.

Citing people familiar with the development, Digitimes reports that Samsung is set to dual source the in-display fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy S10 by bringing GIS and O-film on board. Both companies are said to have partnered with Qualcomm for developing the new sensor technology. GIS is reported to have the advantage of having a high yield rate in production, whereas O-film is claimed to be strong for its high production capacity at lower production cost.

It is believed that GIS and O-film will roll out some efforts to convince Samsung for obtaining plenty of orders if the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology will be extended to the next Galaxy Note model. Also, the South Korean giant could also deploy a similar technology on its 2019 Galaxy A-series devices.

Notably, it is said that O-film is competing against GIS as well as TPK Holding for offering touch modules for the Apple iPad models. While the Chinese company was initially supplying touch modules for the iPad mini last year, the company also recently started shipping touch modules for the 9.7-inch iPad models and iPad Pro.

The names of GIS and O-film in connection with the Samsung Galaxy S10 first emerged in July. These companies are expected to ship the in-display fingerprint sensor for two of the Galaxy S10 variants, while its most inferior model is rumoured to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung is also reportedly working on a 5G-enabled 10th-anniversary model that could have as much as 12GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung, General Interface Solution, O film Tech
Facebook Says COO Sheryl Sandberg Asked for Info on Soros
Asus Partners Quantum Cloud, Helps Gamers Earn Passive Income From Mining Cryptocurrency
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Have 2 In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Suppliers: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Air Purifiers
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 7.1 With Dual Rear Cameras, HDR Display Launched in India
  2. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  3. Jio Sees User Growth in September as Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Lose Out: TRAI
  4. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's the Difference?
  5. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  6. Philips LED TV Range With 7 New Models Debuts in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Reportedly Get Second One UI Beta Update
  8. Daredevil Cancelled by Netflix After Successful Third Season
  9. Fallout 76 Engine Code Seems to Have Been Directly Copied from Skyrim
  10. 'Sacked Without Notice', Workers Go on Rampage at Phone-Making Unit in Noida
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.