NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Tipped to Sport Wireless Reverse Charging, 4,100mAh Battery

, 24 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Tipped to Sport Wireless Reverse Charging, 4,100mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is tipped to pack a 4,100mAh battery

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 leaked photo suggests native cryptocurrency wallet
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ may bring support for wireless reverse charging
  • The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner tipped to bring wide active area

Samsung Galaxy S10 series is expected to launch next month, and as we're inching closer to the event, leaks have started to increase. After an earlier leak suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ may be called the Galaxy S10 Pro, new leaks have surfaced revealing the specifications of the smartphone, and that it may come with support for reverse wireless charging. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has leaked in yet another photo, indicating that the smartphone will integrate a native cryptocurrency wallet.

Starting with the battery, tipster Ice Universe suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will pack a 4,100mAh battery, slightly bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 device which sports a 4,000mAh battery. SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will sport reverse wireless changing. The report claims that the company will call it Powershare, and Techtastic even shares a photo of what seems to be a demo booth showcasing the big features of the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Apart from reverse wireless charging, the demo photo shows cinematic display, triple rear cameras, and in-display fingerprint scanner as other big features. This means that the device will be able to charge other devices wirelessly, a neat feature to be integrated into the device. Details on compatibility and other standard requirements should be articulated at the event. The first phone to sport the reverse wireless charging feature was the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Lastly, yet another photo of the Samsung Galaxy S10 has been leaked, courtesy tipster Ben Geskin. The photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S10 from the front sporting the Infinity-O display design, and also suggests that the phone will come with a native cryptocurrency wallet. Calling it the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, the company describes it as a 'secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrencies'. The photo has the wallet running on the screen, and supported cryptocurrencies include Etherium.

Samsung is set to launch at least three variants at the February 20 event - a 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (aka Galaxy S10 E), the vanilla 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10+ (aka Galaxy S10 Pro). The former is expected to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the other two will embed it under the display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, SAmsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
LG 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Vapour Chamber Cooling to Launch at MWC 2019
10GB or More RAM to Become Mainstream for Flagship Android Phones This Year: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Tipped to Sport Wireless Reverse Charging, 4,100mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  2. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  3. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  4. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  5. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  6. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Scheduled to Get Android Pie Update
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  8. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  9. 10 PUBG Mobile Settings You Should Change to Win More Games
  10. Moto G7 Family’s Full Specifications Leaked, Spotted in Photos and Renders
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.