Samsung Galaxy S10 series is expected to launch next month, and as we're inching closer to the event, leaks have started to increase. After an earlier leak suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ may be called the Galaxy S10 Pro, new leaks have surfaced revealing the specifications of the smartphone, and that it may come with support for reverse wireless charging. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has leaked in yet another photo, indicating that the smartphone will integrate a native cryptocurrency wallet.

Starting with the battery, tipster Ice Universe suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will pack a 4,100mAh battery, slightly bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 device which sports a 4,000mAh battery. SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will sport reverse wireless changing. The report claims that the company will call it Powershare, and Techtastic even shares a photo of what seems to be a demo booth showcasing the big features of the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Apart from reverse wireless charging, the demo photo shows cinematic display, triple rear cameras, and in-display fingerprint scanner as other big features. This means that the device will be able to charge other devices wirelessly, a neat feature to be integrated into the device. Details on compatibility and other standard requirements should be articulated at the event. The first phone to sport the reverse wireless charging feature was the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Lastly, yet another photo of the Samsung Galaxy S10 has been leaked, courtesy tipster Ben Geskin. The photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S10 from the front sporting the Infinity-O display design, and also suggests that the phone will come with a native cryptocurrency wallet. Calling it the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, the company describes it as a 'secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrencies'. The photo has the wallet running on the screen, and supported cryptocurrencies include Etherium.

Samsung is set to launch at least three variants at the February 20 event - a 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (aka Galaxy S10 E), the vanilla 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10+ (aka Galaxy S10 Pro). The former is expected to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the other two will embed it under the display.