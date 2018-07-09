Samsung Galaxy S10+ Tipped to Sport Dual Front, Triple Rear Cameras

Samsung is all set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary of the Galaxy "S" series next year, and the Galaxy S10 series is expected to arrive in three variants - two Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ successors, and one variant with a cheaper price tag. The three devices are reportedly codenamed Beyond 0, Beyond 1, and Beyond 2. A fresh report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ or Beyond 2 will sport a dual front camera setup. The report also corroborates that the most premium variant will have a triple camera setup at the back.

This fresh information comes from South Korean publication The Bell and it suggests that the most premium Samsung Galaxy S10+ variant will have two camera sensors up front. The technical details of this selfie dual camera setup have not been detailed, but if this report holds any weight, then we can expect a more refined Bokeh mode that doesn't completely rely on software, AR features, and other image quality improvements from the Galaxy S10+. The report states that the camera module up front could be similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) launched earlier this year. To recall, there is a 16-megapixel fixed focus, f/1.9 camera sensor and an 8-megapixel f/1.9 sensor on the Galaxy A8 (2018) up front.

Furthermore, the report reiterates that the Galaxy S10+ will sport a triple camera setup - one with variable aperture, one super-wide-angle lens, and one telephoto lens. Previous report suggests that the main camera will be at 12-megapixel with f/1.5 to f/2.4 variable aperture, the second one will be a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle lens (123 degrees) at f/1.9 aperture, and the third will be a zoom lens with 13-megapixel sensor and f/2.4 aperture. The main camera is expected to be in the middle, the zoom lens will sit to its left, while the super-wide-angle lens will sit to its right. The wide-angle lens is expected to not come with autofocus or OIS. So, all in all, if this report is true, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is expected to sport five cameras in total.

The two other variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Beyond 0 and Beyond 1) are come with a single front camera, and a dual rear camera setup - one with a 12-megapixel main lens with variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4), and another super-wide-angle lens at 16-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture. Separately, previous reports also hint that there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner on the two successor variants (Beyond 1 and beyond 2), while the cheap variant (Beyond 0) will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.