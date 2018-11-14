Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumoured to debut with a display hole to have space for the selfie camera alongside managing high screen-to-body ratio. The latest rumour comes days after Samsung showcased its new range of Infinity Display design, including the Infinity-O option that will be related to the display panels carrying a hole. The South Korean company also last month teased the Galaxy A8s as its first few models featuring a display hole design to accommodate the selfie camera. In a separate report, a tipster claimed that a low-end Galaxy S10 model will come with a price tag of as low as $650 (roughly Rs. 46,900). This could be designed to take on the likes of the OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi 8.

Among other details, popular tipster Evan Blass through his renowned @evleaks Twitter account revealed that the Galaxy S10 will have a "punch hole-style" selfie camera cutout and feature an ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint sensor. The display panel is expected to be based on the Infinity-O design that the company unveiled at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC 2018) earlier this month. Also, the arrival of the in-display fingerprint sensor is also likely to finally enable the company to ditch its iris scanning technology that debuted on the Galaxy Note 7 in 2016. The technology was one of the biometric advancements in the smartphone market, though it became mediocre with the arrival of 3D facial recognition technologies such as Apple's Face ID that projects infrared dots on to a user's face to unlock the device.

Blass also claims that the Galaxy S10 will have a triple camera setup with support for standard, wide, and telephoto shots. This setup is likely to work similar to the triple camera featured on the Galaxy A7 (2018). However, we're yet to receive a word on the resolution of the sensors.

In addition to revealing the hardware, Blass mentioned in his tweet that the Galaxy S10 will run One UI on top of Android Pie. Samsung already confirmed that it is bringing One UI to the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 in January via the Android Pie update. This means while the new proprietary skin will debut on the previous flagships, it will also come with a similar experience on the next-generation Galaxy model.

Following the details leaked by Blass, tipster Ben Geskin has posted a concept image on Twitter that shows two handsets with an offset display hole instead of a traditional display notch. The display panels are also found to have curved edges and two distinct size options, just as the Infinity Display panels available on the Galaxy S9 models.

Geskin has also in a separate tweet mentioned some specifications of the budget Galaxy S10 model that he claims to go on sale within a price bracket of $650 and $750 (roughly between Rs. 46,900 and Rs. 54,100). The budget model is said to have a flat Infinity-O display and a dual camera setup. Geskin also mentions that there will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This suggests the low-end Galaxy S10 won't have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, he says that the phone will come in three configurations - 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. Moreover, the tipster says that there will be a Snapdragon 845 SoC or Exynos 8150 SoC powering the budget flagship model.

The Galaxy S10 is already rumoured to have multiple variants, and from what Geskin has provided, the low-end model is likely to give a tough competition to Chinese offerings such as the OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi 8. The more expensive models in the Galaxy S10 family, on the other hand, are expected to compete against this year's and next year's iPhone models.

Samsung recently announced the Exynos 9820 SoC that is expected to be the powerhouse of the Galaxy S10 next year. The new chip is based on the 8nm LPP (Low Power Plus) FinFET process and comes with an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) to enable on-device processing of artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. It also has a custom CPU that is boost multi-core performance by 15 percent, single core performance by up to 20 percent, and boost power efficiency by up to 40 percent when compared to the Exynos 9810 that powers the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 models.