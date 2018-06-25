Samsung Galaxy S10 Tipped to Sport Triple Camera Setup

Next year will mark the 10-year anniversary for the Samsung Galaxy S series, and we expect some big features to be introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S10. The smartphone is expected to sport a bezel-less display with no notch, have an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 3D Face Unlock as well. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the smartphone will arrive in three variants, and the most premium variant will sport a triple camera setup at the back, like the Huawei P20 Pro.

This new information comes from South Korean publication ETNews, and it claims that the base Samsung Galaxy S10 variant will have a flat 5.8-inch display. The other variant will also feature a 5.8-inch display with curved edges like the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9, and that the third variant will have a large 6.2-inch display, just like the Samsung Galaxy S9+, with a triple camera lens setup at the back. The report does not detail about the specifications of this triple lens camera. To recall, even the most premium variant of the 2018 iPhone - the iPhone X Plus - is tipped to come with a triple lens camera.

If this report is accurate, then this will be the first time Samsung will incorporate such a camera. Furthermore, this will also be the first time the company will launch three variants of the Galaxy S series. The company started two variants when it introduced the Edge display on the Samsung Galaxy S6, and then renamed it in 2017, by calling its S-series phones as Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

In any case, we recommend you take all leaks with a pinch of salt, as nothing is official as of yet, and the Galaxy S10 official launch is too far away. Recent reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will replace the iris scanner for in-display fingerprint scanner, and introduce 3D Face Unlock as well, as an alternate authentication method.