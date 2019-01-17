NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Spotted in Leaked Image, In Display Fingerprint Sensor Reportedly Won’t Work With Screen Protector

Samsung Galaxy S10 Spotted in Leaked Image, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Reportedly Won’t Work With Screen Protector

, 17 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Spotted in Leaked Image, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Reportedly Won’t Work With Screen Protector

Samsung Galaxy S10’s display hole will be pill-shaped to house the dual front cameras

Highlights

  • The leaked Galaxy S10 image falls in line with previous renders
  • The phone in the leaked image may be the Galaxy S10+
  • In-display fingerprint sensor might not work with screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy S10 series is expected to flaunt an attractive design and will come with a host of innovative features. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has allegedly been leaked in a live image, showing an elongated pill-shaped display hole that leads us to believe it may be the Samsung Galaxy S10+ that's been leaked instead. Also, it appears that the upcoming flagship's ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor might not work when a screen protector is applied. 

An image alleged to be that of the Samsung Galaxy S10 surfaced on Reddit courtesy of a person with the username ‘hissick27'. The leaked image shows the Galaxy S10's front panel with minimal bezels and a pill-shaped hole at the top to accommodate the sensors, a design we have already seen previously in leaked renders of the upcoming smartphones. Even though the image was captioned as the Galaxy S10, we suspect the smartphone to be the Galaxy S10+ model given the cut out's shape because the Galaxy S10+ is rumoured to come equipped with dual front-facing cameras

Galaxy S10Leaked large e Galaxy S10 Leak

Leaked image of the alleged Galaxy S10 shows an elongated hole for the front cameras.
Photo Credit: Reddit / hissick2

A let-down for prospective Galaxy S10 buyers might be the limited functionality of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor that will come equipped with the upcoming smartphones. ArmadilloTek, a Texas-based company which manufactures protective accessories for smartphones, recently tested the Galaxy S10 and found that the in-display fingerprint sensor does not work when a screen protector is applied. ArmadilloTek tweeted the finding and further added that the company's Vanguard series of military-grade protective cases for the Galaxy S10 duo will not come with a built-in screen protector. But on the brighter side, all the Galaxy S10 variants might feature support for reverse wireless charging which might be called ‘Powershare'.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy S10, Fast Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Bills Targeting China's Huawei and ZTE
Samsung Galaxy S10 Spotted in Leaked Image, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Reportedly Won’t Work With Screen Protector
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Lenovo Phab 2
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  3. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2 to Get Discounted During Flipkart Sale
  4. Amazon Echo Input Smartens Your Dumb Speaker With Alexa for Rs. 2,999
  5. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  7. Vivo Announces Cashify-Powered Smartphone Exchange Programme in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Map Leaked
  9. Newly Discovered Super-Earth Exoplanet May Harbour Alien Life: Study
  10. Sony A6400 Mirrorless Camera With 'World's Fastest' Autofocus Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.