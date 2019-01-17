Samsung Galaxy S10 series is expected to flaunt an attractive design and will come with a host of innovative features. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has allegedly been leaked in a live image, showing an elongated pill-shaped display hole that leads us to believe it may be the Samsung Galaxy S10+ that's been leaked instead. Also, it appears that the upcoming flagship's ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor might not work when a screen protector is applied.

An image alleged to be that of the Samsung Galaxy S10 surfaced on Reddit courtesy of a person with the username ‘hissick27'. The leaked image shows the Galaxy S10's front panel with minimal bezels and a pill-shaped hole at the top to accommodate the sensors, a design we have already seen previously in leaked renders of the upcoming smartphones. Even though the image was captioned as the Galaxy S10, we suspect the smartphone to be the Galaxy S10+ model given the cut out's shape because the Galaxy S10+ is rumoured to come equipped with dual front-facing cameras.

Leaked image of the alleged Galaxy S10 shows an elongated hole for the front cameras.

Photo Credit: Reddit / hissick2

A let-down for prospective Galaxy S10 buyers might be the limited functionality of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor that will come equipped with the upcoming smartphones. ArmadilloTek, a Texas-based company which manufactures protective accessories for smartphones, recently tested the Galaxy S10 and found that the in-display fingerprint sensor does not work when a screen protector is applied. ArmadilloTek tweeted the finding and further added that the company's Vanguard series of military-grade protective cases for the Galaxy S10 duo will not come with a built-in screen protector. But on the brighter side, all the Galaxy S10 variants might feature support for reverse wireless charging which might be called ‘Powershare'.