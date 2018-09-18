Now that the Galaxy Note 9 is more than a month old, the rumour mill has shifted focus to the next year's big smartphone - Galaxy S10. The upcoming year is even more special as it marks ten years since the inception of the Galaxy 'S' series line-up. The Galaxy S10 series is going to sport radical changes, and this has been confirmed by DJ Koh, the CEO of Samsung Mobile. Koh confirms that the smartphone will come with significant changes, and will sport some 'amazing' colour options as well. Separately, the Galaxy S10 was also spotted on a benchmark site revealing key details.

Koh spoke to the Chinese media yesterday (reported by Ice Universe) and confirmed that the Galaxy S10 series will bring 'very significant changes', though he refrained from detailing further. The upcoming device is expected to come in three variants, with one variant sporting as many as five cameras on the back. Two of the premium variants are also expected to sport ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, while the third variant may have it mounted on side. Koh also said that the Galaxy S10 series will sport 'amazing' colours. This is in line with previous reportage of varied colour offerings, some in gradient finishes as well.

Separately, the Samsung Galaxy S10 was also spotted on the HTML5test benchmark site with model number SM-G405F, and running on Android 9.0 Pie. The benchmark lists a resolution of 412 x 869 pixels, slightly higher than the 412 x 846-pixel resolution listed for the Galaxy S9. This hints that the Galaxy S10 will sport a taller display, and an increased aspect ratio of 19:9. All of Samsung's current flagships use Infinity displays with the 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and the new aspect ratio can only be achieved if the bezels are thinned out even further. It would be interesting to see how Samsung manages to achieve that.

These three variants, as per previous reports, will have a diagonal panel length of 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.4-inch. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Samsung's next flagship smartphone will see two premium variants and one affordable variant in the Galaxy S10 lineup. Samsung is expected to focus on the ultrasonic Fingerprint On Display or FOD technology that will be present on the top two variants. The third variant is expected to get a regular fingerprint sensor placed on the side of the handset.