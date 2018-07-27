Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to come with enhanced hardware over last year's Galaxy S9 family. Now, a new report claims initial shipments of the next-generation Galaxy flagship will be ramped up to 40 million units. The smartphone was previously reported to debut with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors, and latest rumours re-affirm this. The presence of the advanced sensors is likely to help the South Korean company differentiate its offering from the iPhone X that Apple launched last year with TrueDepth Camera sensor-supported Face ID technology.

Digitimes reports, citing people familiar with the development, Samsung is set to ramp up the shipments of the Galaxy S10 to 40 million units, with AMOLED-based 6.1- and 6.4-inch variants accounting for 34-36 million units. While there is said to be a 5.8-inch model in the Galaxy S10 lineup with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the two other models in the new family with 6.1- and 6.4-inch display sizes will are claimed to feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors. This is in line with what TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated last week.

Samsung has reportedly been "reluctant" to place orders for iris recognition chips. The company did use similar solutions on its previous top-end offerings and was in the rumours to retain their deployment on the Galaxy S10 as well. However, it is now said that the Galaxy maker is now set to outsource in-display sensors from Taiwan-based General Interface Solutions (GIS) and China-based O-film Tech to offer the newer hardware technologies on its next flagship.

Alongside the Galaxy S10 lineup, Digitimes claims that one top-end model each from the Galaxy A- and Galaxy Note-Series will feature an ultrasonic in-display sensor. We can safely presume that the new technology will be a part of the Galaxy Note 10 as well.

That said, the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanning is currently at its nascent stage. Companies such as Synaptics started building their in-display fingerprint sensors to gain the early mover advantage. However, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are yet to prefer this new development for their devices. Vivo lately brought its Nex models. Likewise, Xiaomi adopted a similar solution for its Mi 8 Explorer Edition.