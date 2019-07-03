Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Outsells Galaxy S9 Series: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 series was launched in March in India

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 19:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Outsells Galaxy S9 Series: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the most popular smartphone in the series

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 series was launched in India in March
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ was the most popular smartphone in the series
  • The Galaxy S10 series helped Samsung retain the top spot in the market

Samsung launched the flagship Galaxy S10 series in India in March this year. The series consists of three smartphones, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e. These smartphones replaced the last generation's Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+. It seems that the Galaxy S10 series has been quite successful and the first quarter sales report hints that the sales were higher than the previous model. According to a report citing Counterpoint Research, Samsung has sold more units of the Galaxy S10 between March and May compared to the Galaxy S9 units in the same period last year.

According to a report by South Korean publication Yonhap, citing Counterpoint Research, Samsung has managed to sell 16 million units of the Galaxy S10 series between March and May, which is 12 percent higher than sales of the Galaxy S9 series. What is interesting is that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the most popular smartphone from the S10 series. The Galaxy S10+ accounted for 42 percent of total sales while the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e accounted for 32 percent and 22 percent respectively.

Samsung had also launched the Galaxy S10 5G but the sales of this particular smartphone wasn't included in this calculation by Counterpoint Research. Samsung is reported to have sold at least 1 million units of the Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea since it was released in April.

Thanks to the popularity of the new Galaxy S10 series, Samsung's market share in the global premium smartphone market has gone up. Counterpoint Research is cited to have reported that Samsung has 25 percent market share which is up by three percent from last year.

Comments

Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

