Samsung Galaxy S10-series phones have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in Switzerland, as per a report. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G are receiving the stable update. It is likely that Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10+, too, will start receiving the One UI 3.0 update soon. The Samsung Galaxy S10 handsets are reportedly receiving Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features with the update, along with the January 2021 Android security patch.

The One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G carries firmware version G97xFXXU9ETLJ, as per a report by XDA Developers. If you have an eligible handset and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update to check availability.

The update for Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will bring with it One UI 3.0 features such as a refreshed UI design, an improved lockscreen, a feature-rich keyboard, lockscreen widgets, updated stock apps, and improved security and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series will also receive Android 11 features such as chat bubbles, conversation sections, media playback widgets, one-time permissions, and more.

A report by SamMobile states that those who enrolled in the Galaxy S10 One UI 3.0 beta program may not get the stable update within this week. Instead, they may get the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update a few days after those on Android 10-based One UI 2.5, as was the case with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra beta users.

As mentioned above, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update is only rolling out to the Samsung phones in Switzerland right now. However, it is likely to expand to more regions in the coming weeks.

