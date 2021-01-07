Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11: Report

The One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 5G may carry firmware version G97xFXXU9ETLJ.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 7 January 2021 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G was launched back in February 2019

Highlights
  • The One UI 3.0 update reportedly carries January 2021 security patch
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 series will get Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features
  • Galaxy S10 One UI 3.0 beta program users may receive the update later

Samsung Galaxy S10-series phones have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in Switzerland, as per a report. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G are receiving the stable update. It is likely that Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10+, too, will start receiving the One UI 3.0 update soon. The Samsung Galaxy S10 handsets are reportedly receiving Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features with the update, along with the January 2021 Android security patch.

The One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G carries firmware version G97xFXXU9ETLJ, as per a report by XDA Developers. If you have an eligible handset and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update to check availability.

The update for Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will bring with it One UI 3.0 features such as a refreshed UI design, an improved lockscreen, a feature-rich keyboard, lockscreen widgets, updated stock apps, and improved security and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series will also receive Android 11 features such as chat bubbles, conversation sections, media playback widgets, one-time permissions, and more.

A report by SamMobile states that those who enrolled in the Galaxy S10 One UI 3.0 beta program may not get the stable update within this week. Instead, they may get the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update a few days after those on Android 10-based One UI 2.5, as was the case with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra beta users.

As mentioned above, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update is only rolling out to the Samsung phones in Switzerland right now. However, it is likely to expand to more regions in the coming weeks.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Powerful CPU
  • Very good cameras
  • Good value
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs warm intermittently
  • Power button is a bit out of reach
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10e review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3100mAh
OS Android 9.0
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10E, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 Series, Android 11, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Limits Reach of Tweets Stoking US Capitol Violence
OnePlus 8T Gets OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 Update in India With Hotfix for Video Playback Issue

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10i Review
  2. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  4. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Instagram Testing New Design to View Stories on Desktop
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  7. Mi A3 Starts Getting Second Android 11 Update After Major Issues With First
  8. iPhone 12 mini US Sales Disappointing After Launch: CIRP
  9. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  10. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Laughed Off Microsoft’s Acquisition Offer Prior to First Xbox Launch in 2001
  2. OnePlus 8T Gets OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 Update in India With Hotfix for Video Playback Issue
  3. New York Stock Exchange to Delist Three Chinese Telecoms in Dizzying About-Face, Effective January 11
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11: Report
  5. Twitter Limits Reach of Tweets Stoking US Capitol Violence
  6. Apple Touts $1.8 Billion in Holiday Sales at App Store
  7. Facebook Drops Like Button From Public Pages in Major Redesign
  8. SolarWinds Hackers Accessed US Justice Department Email Systems in Significant Breach
  9. Twitter, Facebook Freeze Donald Trump Accounts as Tech Giants Respond to US Capitol Violence
  10. Vaio to Make Comeback in India on January 15, New Laptops Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com