We are less than a month away from Samsung's Galaxy S10 series announcement but the flurry of leaks about the phones seems unending. We've got leaked renders that give us a fair understanding of the design of the Galaxy S10 series, expected specifications of the phones, and more. Now, adding to the rumour bag, the Italian pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S10 variants has been leaked in a fresh report. Furthermore, the cheapest and smallest variant of the series is now tipped to be called the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and not Samsung Galaxy S10E, as earlier expected. The other phones in Samsung Galaxy S10-series are said to be Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S10-series prices (expected)

Starting with the prices, a new TuttoAndroid report claims that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, not Samsung Galaxy S10E (more on this later), will be priced at EUR 779 (roughly Rs. 63,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and it will be available in Black, White, Yellow, and Green colour options. The report adds that Samsung Galaxy S10 vanilla variant will be offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage options, and will be priced at EUR 929 (roughly Rs. 75,300) and EUR 1,179 (roughly Rs. 95,500) respectively. The phone will reportedly be available in Black, White, and Green colour options.

The most premium Samsung Galaxy S10+ model is said to be coming in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage options, and will be priced at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs, 85,000), EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 105,000), and EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 129,600) respectively. This variant will be available in Black, Green, White, and two other special versions.

Samsung Galaxy S10-series selfie camera

The report also states that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series will sport a display hole for selfie camera design (Infinity-O), and only the Samsung Galaxy S10+ model will pack a dual front camera setup. Finally, the report states that the smartphones will go on sale in Italy beginning March 8. As we have reported earlier, Samsung is hosting a press event on February 20 to announce the Galaxy S10 smartphones.

Separately, tipster Ishan Agarwal has noted that the most affordable variant will be called the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and not Samsung Galaxy S10E. Several recent reports had pointed to the latter nomenclature, but the tipster seems to have got the confirmation that it will be called Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. He also notes that Samsung will be launching official covers for it in various colours, including Green, Blue, Navy, Yellow, and White.

The most basic difference between the three variants is the display size, with the Lite variant tipped to sport a 5.8-inch display, the Galaxy S10 base variant is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch display, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ variant is said to coming with a 6.4-inch display. The affordable variant is expected to pack a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the other two will feature in-screen sensors. Samsung will also launch a 5G variant that is reportedly expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy S10 X.