Samsung Galaxy S10 series rumours refuse to die, and new information suggests that the upcoming phones may be equipped with 3D sensing Time of Flight sensor and be used for facial scanning. The new technology is seen on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and even the Huawei Mate 20 Pro phones. The ToF sensor is included in smartphones to conduct 3D mapping by measuring the distance between the sensor and the object, based on the "time of flight" of the light travel.

XDA Developers reports that it has found traces of the sensor hidden within the code for Samsung's system application responsible for handling facial biometric authentication, within the Android Pie firmware for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9. The code has new fields mentioning the ToF camera, indicating that the upcoming device will come with the sensor. Rumours suggest that only the highest-end Beyond X device will sport the ToF sensor. Beyond X is expected to be Samsung's decade anniversary device with grand features and 5G support as well. Furthermore, it is also expected to sport a 6.7-inch display, six cameras (four rear and two font sensors), 12GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Samsung is expected to integrate the Infinity-O display design on the Galaxy S10 series, which means a small cutout on the screen with will integrate the selfie sensor. Bringing ToF sensor on board for 3D facial recognition without all the other sensors alongside - like the flood illuminator - makes us question if this is indeed coming on the Galaxy S10 series, or some other smartphone altogether. We recommend you take all leaks lightly, until Samsung makes things official from its end.

In any case, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is expected to come in 5.8-inch and 6.4-inch display variants as well. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, and sport in-display fingerprint scanning technology.