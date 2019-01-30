Samsung Galaxy S10 series was recently reported to be certified in Brazil, and a teaser video was also leaked. Now, a new report claims that the three variants are in full-blown mass production already. The company is reportedly only focusing on producing the 4G variants, and the 5G option is scheduled for some time later in the year. The report also claims that all the three variants come with and in-display fingerprint scanner, and a detachable screen protector as well.

The Investor reports, citing a source from a supplier firm in South Korea, that the global mass production of the three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 have already begun. All the three models in production are 4G variants, and not 5G. The source states that the 5G variant is slated production sometime later in the first half of 2019.

"Samsung started mass producing the Galaxy S10 at its manufacturing lines in [South] Korea on January 25," the source told the publication. "The 5G Galaxy S10 is still in the pipeline and will start being produced later during the first half."

Furthermore, the source said that all the three variants will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, with the two premium variants sporting an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and the cheapest variant sporting an optical fingerprint scanning solution. The ultrasonic solution is said to be more advanced, mapping fingerprint in three dimensions, and is more accurate than the optical solution. The source also states that the three variants will come with a detachable screen protector, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ variant will come with 1TB storage option as well.

Furthermore, the source doesn't reveal if the foldable phone is going to be launched alongside or not, but voices scepticism overs its adoption. "The expensive price will be a major hurdle for the foldable phone to go mainstream," the official said.

Samsung is expected to host its Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 20. The three devices are tipped to be called Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10, and Samsung Galaxy S10+. All the three are tipped to sport Infinity-O Display panels up front.