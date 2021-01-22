Technology News
loading
  Samsung Rolls Back Android 11 Based One UI 3.0 Update for Galaxy S10 Series, Could Be Due to Bugs: Report

Samsung Rolls Back Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update for Galaxy S10 Series, Could Be Due to Bugs: Report

Some Samsung Galaxy S10 users had reportedly complained about camera blur and the device heating up.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 22 January 2021 11:08 IST
The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update update is no longer available for the Samsung Galaxy S10-series

Highlights
  • One UI 3.0 update for the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup being pulled
  • Samsung had rolled out the One UI 3.0 update earlier this month
  • It is possible that the firmware had certain bugs

Samsung is pulling the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 series, as per a report. The Samsung Galaxy S10 devices in Switzerland were the first to receive the update in the first week of January. The update had also started rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10e devices in India. But the update is no longer available for Galaxy S10 series devices. While Samsung hasn't revealed the reason behind it, reports indicate that it has been done because of bugs in the firmware.

A report by SamMobile says that Samsung has pulled the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series devices. This applies to over-the-air updates and the ones installed through SmartSwitch.

While Samsung hasn't revealed the reason behind this major step back, it is likely because of certain bugs in the firmware. Some Samsung Galaxy S10 series users have complained about camera blur and the device heating up following the update, as per the report. The firmware could also have some unreported bugs. There is no word so far on when Samsung might resume the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update rollout.

Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G devices in Switzerland had started receiving the stable update in the first week of January, carrying the firmware version G97xFXXU9ETLJ. The update started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy S10e handsets in India just a couple of days ago, carrying firmware versions G970FXXU9ETLJ/ G970FOXM9ETLJ/ G970FXXU9ETLJ.

The update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series came with the January 2021 Android security patch, along with Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

