Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Selfie Camera Offers Cropped View in Third Party Apps

, 29 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Selfie Camera Offers Cropped View in Third Party Apps

Samsung Galaxy S10 selfie camera offers a cropped view in third-party apps

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 selfie camera offers a cropped view
  • Users cannot zoom out to access full field of view
  • A fix for this issue is awaited

Samsung Galaxy S10 series have been in the news for the hardware they offer and the new hole-punch display. Samsung opted for the hole-punch display in order to go for a bigger display without a notch. The Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10 have a single camera setup while the Galaxy S10+ has a bigger hole-punch design for the dual camera selfie setup. Samsung has used the same 10-megapixel selfie shooter on all three smartphones so you will be getting a similar output.

A few Samsung Galaxy S10 users have started facing issues when using the selfie camera in third-party apps and have reported on the Samsung Community forum which was first spotted by Android Police. Users have reported that the Galaxy S10's selfie camera view is zoomed in compared to the field of view the camera offers in the camera app.

SamsungGalaxy S10 Cropped Issue Samsung Galaxy S10 Cropped IssueLeft: Stock Camera App; Right: Instagram

It seems that Samsung has made the default selfie mode zoomed in which is ideal for clicking portraits. This doesn't offer the full field of view and severely limits framing options when clicking using third-party apps. We were able to verify the issue independently.

So if you are using apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and Discord to click selfies directly then you will encounter this issue. Since these apps get a cropped view instead of the full field of view it isn't convenient to shoot. Also, there is no way to “zoom out” to the full field of view.

As of now, it isn't clear if this is an issue on Samsung's end or if developers of these third-party apps need to fix it. So if you have a phone from the Galaxy S10 lineup, it is best to click a selfie and upload it to these apps while waiting for a fix for this issue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4100mAh
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Powerful CPU
  • Very good cameras
  • Good value
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs warm intermittently
  • Power button is a bit out of reach
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10e review
Display5.80-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera10-megapixel
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3100mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
GTA 5 Cheats PC: All Cheat Codes for GTA 5 on the PC
Vivo V15
Samsung Galaxy S10 Selfie Camera Offers Cropped View in Third Party Apps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, and More Get Discounts in Flipkart Sale
  3. Google I/O 2019 Schedule Released, Android Q Set to Take Centrestage
  4. Asus ZenFone 6 Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Jio Acquiring Conversational AI Platform Haptik for Rs. 200 Crores: Report
  7. MIUI 11 to Pack Redesigned Icons, Monochrome Low Power Mode, and More
  8. HTTPS May Not Be as Safe as Everyone Thinks, Researchers Claim
  9. Mi Notebook Air 13.3 (2019), Mi Notebook 15.6 (2019) Launched by Xiaomi
  10. Nokia 7 Plus, 7.1, 6.1 Plus, 6.1 Receiving March Security Patch: Reports
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.