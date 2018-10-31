NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 to Have Industry-Leading Screen-to-Body Ratio, Company Says

, 31 October 2018
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Have Industry-Leading Screen-to-Body Ratio, Company Says

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+

Highlights

  • Samsung is focused on enhancing the size of the display: Harksang Kim
  • "We been developing foldable display tech since the last four years"
  • "Rear cameras will be developed to see beyond what human eyes can see"

Samsung, a global leader in display technology, is confident of coming up with an industry-leading display technology in its next flagship smartphone, a top executive said here on Wednesday.

According to Harksang Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile Visual R&D at Samsung Electronics, the company's next flagship smartphone will have industry-leading screen-to-body ratio.

This is in line with recent media leaks that the tech giant's anniversary edition Galaxy flagship will be almost bezel-less.

"Samsung is focused on enhancing the size of the display and, importantly, the ratio of the active area on the handset," said Kim, adding that "our screen-to-body-ratio will be top notch".

On foldable displays, Kim pointed out that Samsung has been developing the technology since the last four years.

"We have been working on foldable display for the last four years. But we are not focusing so much on the foldability itself but on benefits it can offer beyond a bigger display. We want to offer something beyond tablets in terms of application and solutions," Kim stated.

He noted that the focus is on security and stability of foldable hardware as simply making a foldable display is not an innovation but just another method for providing a larger screen.

The South Korean tech giant also wants to focus on consumers' ease of use and convenience.

"By next month, you will hear some official announcements by Samsung Electronics not just on hardware development but also on software and platform preparations as well," the executive informed.

While Samsung smartphones currently provide two solutions for personal identifications - fingerprint recognition and iris scanning - the company is also working on optical fingerprint recognition sensors.

However, since personal identification is directly linked to personal information and brings potential risks to the consumers, the tech giant is trying to be careful.

"Although we know that there may be delays, we are reviewing optical solutions in terms of in-display finger recognition tech and other solutions," Kim said.

On cameras, in the future models, the rear cameras will be developed to see beyond what the human eyes can see.

"From the hardware perspective, few years down the road, we believe that rear cameras with their DSLR technology are not just going to capture the environment or nature but beyond what the human eye can see.

"Fundamentally, the rear facing camera technology will be all about communications. For example, when I'm not available, my Augmented Reality (AR) emoji will be communicating on my behalf," Kim said.


