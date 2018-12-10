Samsung Galaxy S10 screen sizes have now been leaked. The new Galaxy-series flagship was already rumoured to debut in three different screen sizes. But now, it is said that the smallest in the series that could be the Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a 5.8-inch panel, while the regular Galaxy S10 is said to have a 6.1-inch display and the Galaxy S10+ could be the high-end model in the new family with a 6.4-inch panel. Separately, the low-end Galaxy S10 model with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor has been leaked in an image along with its case. The image highlights a flat screen design, unlike a curved display that is quite common in most of Samsung Galaxy models this year, as well as a dual rear camera setup. Another case render shows a triple rear camera setup, while screen protector leak shows a dual front camera setup. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ was allegedly also spotted in its prototype stage.

Among other developments, tipster Evan Blass through his Twitter account posted an image showing the three models of the Galaxy S10. The image shows a render of the Galaxy S10 Lite with a 5.8-inch display and a single punch hole for the selfie camera. The smartphone carries SM-G970F model number and is codenamed "Beyond 0". After the low-end version, there is a render of the regular Galaxy S10 with model number SM-G973F and codename "Beyond 1". The regular variant appears to have a screen size of 6.1-inch and again, a single punch hole for the selfie camera. At last, there is the top-end model that could be the Galaxy S10+ with model SM-G975F and codename "Beyond 2", featuring a 6.4-inch display. The handset also appears to have two punch holes instead of a single hole. This could give a room for two selfie cameras.

While Blass hasn't revealed any details, the renders appear to be based on the rumours. However, another well-known tipster who uses pseudonym Ice Universe to reveal unannounced developments confirmed the screen sizes.

In another news, the Galaxy S10 Lite has emerged through an image on SlashLeaks with a case that shows its flat screen design. The image also shows the side-mounted fingerprint sensor of the smartphone that would distinguish it from other Galaxy S10 models that are likely to have in-display fingerprint sensors. Also, the flat screen design seems a bit odd if we look at some of the recent Galaxy models that all have curved display panels. There is also a dual rear camera setup instead of having any triple or quadruple camera setup.

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Other leaks include a leaked Samsung Galaxy S10 case render by Ghostek, via Forbes, showing a triple rear camera setup and a single display hole on the top right of the smartphone - meant to house the front camera. The report adds that this model will fit in between the flat-screened Galaxy S10, and the larger Galaxy S10+.

Photo Credit: Ghostek/ Forbes

Next up, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Beyond 2) was spotted in prototype form with dual front cameras - notably, the leaked image is said to show a phone with a protective film on top, perhaps obscuring the actual shape of the smartphone's display cutout. A leaked image (via Weibo) of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 screen protector was also shared, and shows a dual front camera as well.

Photo Credit: Weibo

Apart from the regular models, Samsung is currently in the news for developing a 10th-anniversary Galaxy S10 model that is codenamed "Beyond X" and is speculated to have 5G support as well as a total of six cameras. The new flagship is expected to arrive early next year.