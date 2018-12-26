NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Screen Protector Allegedly Leaked, Suggests Infinity-O Display

, 26 December 2018
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Screen Protector Allegedly Leaked, Suggests Infinity-O Display

Samsung Galaxy S10 is touted to have an "industry-leading" screen-to-body ratio

Highlights

  • Alleged screen protector of Samsung Galaxy S10+ surfaced on Weibo
  • It shows thin bezels of the upcoming flagship
  • The Galaxy S10+ is speculated to have a 6.4-inch QHD+ display

Samsung Galaxy S10+ could come with an Infinity-O Display panel, as seen from a leaked screen protector. The protector shows two cutouts for the dual selfie camera setup. Also, it suggests thin bezels on the model that is likely to sit against the regular Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10+ is also speculated to feature a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) display. Samsung is rumoured to offer various camera-focused features on the Galaxy S10 series to take on the competition. The new flagship family could also include a Holographic technology.

The alleged screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S10+ has been leaked on Weibo, as spotted by the tipster who uses pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter. The screen protector suggests the presence of an Infinity-O Display panel on the Galaxy S10+. It shows two cutouts on the upper right corner. This could have the room for the dual selfie camera setup.

samsung galaxy s10 plus screen protector weibo twitter Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Apart from showing the cutouts, the screen protector showed in the leaked images highlights thin bezels of the Galaxy S10+. There are some few images comparing bezels available on the screen protector with what's available on the Huawei Mate 20 and the iPhone X.

samsung galaxy s10 plus screen protector weibo Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Previous reports have claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The South Korean giant also recently confirmed that the new flagship will have an "industry-leading" screen-to-body ratio.

Particularly in case of the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the Infinity-O Display panel is speculated to have QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) resolution. The handset could also have a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+, alongside the regular Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Lite, is expected to debut just before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February next year. The handset is rumoured to have a pre-installed screen protector and come in a variety of colour options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

