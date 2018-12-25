NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Said to Have Improved Fast Charging, Galaxy Note 10 Display Size Tipped

, 25 December 2018
Samsung Galaxy S10 is said to get a new fast charging solution, faster than its current 15W offering

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 said to get upgraded fast charging tech
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched with a 6.4-inch display
  • A Gear Sport smartwatch successor is reportedly in the pipeline

Samsung Galaxy S10 is back in rumours for featuring a new fast charging solution. The company is presently supporting 15W fast charging tech that isn't as fast as what's being offered from the likes of Huawei and OnePlus. Separately, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to debut with a whopping 6.75-inch display panel. This is notably larger in size than what was featured on the Galaxy Note 9. To be precise, this year's Galaxy Note model flaunted a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display.

A tipster who uses pseudonym Ice Universe to reveal unannounced developments in a tweet mentioned that the existing 15W fast charging by Samsung will soon "become history". The company is reportedly working on new fast-charging technology. It is safe to presume that the new development will be a part of the Galaxy S10.

Importantly, the tipster hasn't revealed any wattage related to the new fast-charging technology. It is, however, expected that the new technology will be more powerful than the existing 15W fast charging.

Samsung could take the Huawei or OnePlus way by offering as fast as 40W fast charging technology. Also, the company could bundle its new fast charging-supported adapters with the Galaxy S10 models.

The same tipster also posted on Twitter the screen size of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The tipster claimed that the new phablet will come with a 6.75-inch display. This is slightly larger than the 6.4-inch display available on the Galaxy Note 9.

The bezels on the display panel of the Galaxy Note 10 are likely to be thinner than what was available on the Galaxy Note 9. However, with a larger display panel, the new model is expected to have a bigger appearance over its predecessor. It is also safe to say that if Samsung company will officially go with the rumoured display size, the Galaxy Note 10 will be the largest smartphone model in the next year's Galaxy lineup.

The tipster also mentioned the exact display sizes of the Galaxy S10 models. It is claimed while the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a 5.75-inch display, the regular Galaxy S10 will have a 6.11-inch display and the Galaxy S10+ will sport a 6.55-inch display. The company could also have the 5G-supported Galaxy S10 model with a 6.66-inch display.

In a separate development, as reported by SamMobile, Samsung is said to be working on a new smartwatch that could be the successor to the Gear Sport. The smartwatch, codenamed Pulse, is said to carry model number SM-R500. Moreover, it is said that the development of the new model started this month only with initial software version R500XXE0ARL5.

The new smartwatch by Samsung could accompany the Galaxy S10 next year. It could also run Tizen on top of new user experience.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung
