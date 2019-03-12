Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Seen to Fail Drop Test, Galaxy S10e Becomes Unusable After First Drop

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Seen to Fail Drop Test, Galaxy S10e Becomes Unusable After First Drop

, 12 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Seen to Fail Drop Test, Galaxy S10e Becomes Unusable After First Drop

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10e suffered the most damage

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 suffered cracked glass, corner damage in first fall
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e suffered screen malfunction, camera and lens damage
  • Galaxy S10 survived better than the iPhone Xs Max

Samsung Galaxy S10 series has now gone through a drop test, and the three phones weren't able to survive the ordeal. All the three phones had shattered glass at the front and back in their first drop itself, and the Galaxy S10e was unusable thereafter. SquareTrade conducted this drop test, and made comparisons with the iPhone X lineup to show users how the new Samsung flagships stand up against each other and the iPhone counterparts as well. While the three phones clearly fail the drop test, they seem to have passed the bend and scratch test done by JerryRigEverything recently.

SquareTrade conducted a drop test on all the three phones - the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Samsung Galaxy S10e. It threw all the phones from a 6-feet height and found that all the three phones suffered glass damage. SquareTrade found that all three of the Galaxy S10 models are no match for concrete and crack on the first drop, just like the predecessor Galaxy S9 or even Apple's iPhone X model. Of all the three Galaxy S10 models, the Samsung Galaxy S10e was the least durable of all, and its screen malfunctioned and became unusable. Even the camera lens and flash stopped working on the back-side drop.

Of all the three, the Samsung Galaxy S10 performed the best, and even though it cracked at the front and back in the first face-down and back-down drops, it remained functional. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ also remained functional even after shattered glass up front and back, but the glass body became loose after suffering the first drop.

The Galaxy S10 models suffered damage in the first drops itself, just like the iPhone X models and the Galaxy S9 models during SquareTrade's tests. The Galaxy S10e was unusable after the first drop, just like the iPhone X. However, the firm notes that the Galaxy S10 survived even better than the iPhone XS Max, but didn't detail the nitty-gritties.

You can watch SquareTrade's drop test video below:


In JerryRigEverything's recent testing, the Samsung Galaxy S10 passed the bend test and flame test with ease. Moreover, the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor was also seen to perform fine even after the display area above it was heavily scratched.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4100mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Drop Test
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Android Q Beta Arriving on March 13, Tips Leaked Google Document
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Seen to Fail Drop Test, Galaxy S10e Becomes Unusable After First Drop
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Review
  3. WhatsApp Temporarily Banning Users of Third-Party WhatsApp Apps
  4. Android Q Beta to Be Available to More Smartphones
  5. Samsung M30 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Samsung Online Shop
  6. Realme 3 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. Redmi 7 Launch Set for March 18, Company Reveals Design in Teaser Image
  8. Nokia 6.2 Price said to Be Similar to Nokia 6.1, Release Date Tipped
  9. OnePlus CEO Hints True Wireless Earbuds May Launch Alongside OnePlus 7
  10. OnePlus 7 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.