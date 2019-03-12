Samsung Galaxy S10 series has now gone through a drop test, and the three phones weren't able to survive the ordeal. All the three phones had shattered glass at the front and back in their first drop itself, and the Galaxy S10e was unusable thereafter. SquareTrade conducted this drop test, and made comparisons with the iPhone X lineup to show users how the new Samsung flagships stand up against each other and the iPhone counterparts as well. While the three phones clearly fail the drop test, they seem to have passed the bend and scratch test done by JerryRigEverything recently.

SquareTrade conducted a drop test on all the three phones - the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Samsung Galaxy S10e. It threw all the phones from a 6-feet height and found that all the three phones suffered glass damage. SquareTrade found that all three of the Galaxy S10 models are no match for concrete and crack on the first drop, just like the predecessor Galaxy S9 or even Apple's iPhone X model. Of all the three Galaxy S10 models, the Samsung Galaxy S10e was the least durable of all, and its screen malfunctioned and became unusable. Even the camera lens and flash stopped working on the back-side drop.

Of all the three, the Samsung Galaxy S10 performed the best, and even though it cracked at the front and back in the first face-down and back-down drops, it remained functional. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ also remained functional even after shattered glass up front and back, but the glass body became loose after suffering the first drop.

The Galaxy S10 models suffered damage in the first drops itself, just like the iPhone X models and the Galaxy S9 models during SquareTrade's tests. The Galaxy S10e was unusable after the first drop, just like the iPhone X. However, the firm notes that the Galaxy S10 survived even better than the iPhone XS Max, but didn't detail the nitty-gritties.

You can watch SquareTrade's drop test video below:



In JerryRigEverything's recent testing, the Samsung Galaxy S10 passed the bend test and flame test with ease. Moreover, the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor was also seen to perform fine even after the display area above it was heavily scratched.