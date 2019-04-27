Samsung had launched the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e smartphones in India last month. The South Korean smartphone maker has now announced an instant cashback offer for the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 phones, alongside a special cashback offer for HDFC Bank customers using EMI plans to buy any of the Galaxy S10-series phones. The offers on the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e are now live on the company's online store and its official app and promise benefits worth up to Rs. 15,000. The instant cashback benefit is applicable on all storage variants of the Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10, whereas the Galaxy S10+ buyers will be eligible for an additional exchange discount, in addition to HDFC Bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy S10e offer

Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 on the Galaxy S10e, which is accompanied by a cashback of Rs. 4,000 if the phone is purchased using “No Extra Cost EMI” or “Low Cost EMI” on HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. The two offers coupled, bring the effective price of the Galaxy S10e to Rs. 46,900, down from its original launch price of Rs. 55,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10 offer

As for the vanilla Galaxy S10, Samsung is providing an instant cashback worth Rs. 5,000 on its base variant with 128GB of storage. For those interested in the Galaxy S10 512GB storage variant, they will get an instant cashback worth Rs. 8,000. An additional cashback worth Rs. 6,000 is being offered to HDFC Bank customers using EMI transaction, like the Galaxy S10e. Combined, the two offers bring the starting price of the Galaxy S10 to Rs. 53,900 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ offer

The offers for the Galaxy S10+ are slightly different than the one on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e. Instead of instant cashback, Samsung is offering an additional exchange discount of Rs. 9,000 on all variants of the Galaxy S10+. Moreover, a cashback of Rs. 6,000 will also be available for purchases made using an HDFC Bank credit/debit card EMI transactions.

It is important to note here that the consumers using Samsung Shop app to buy the Galaxy S10 phones will only be eligible for HDFC Bank cashback if they use a credit card for the EMI transaction, and not a debit card.