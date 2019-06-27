Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Gets Vibration Feedback for Navigation Gestures With Latest Update

Samsung Galaxy S10-Series Gets Vibration Feedback for Navigation Gestures With Latest Update

The update also brings the June 2019 Android security patch.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 13:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10-Series Gets Vibration Feedback for Navigation Gestures With Latest Update

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series was launched in March this year

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets a small but useful added feature
  • The devices now get vibration feedback for navigation gestures
  • The new feature is available through a software update

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series was launched in March this year, and sees a massive design change from previous devices in the South Korean company's flagship lineup. With three phones at various price points launched this year, Samsung has seen some success for its lineup. The company has been regularly updating the software for the phones as well, and the latest update brings a small but useful feature that users of the smartphones will appreciate - vibration feedback for navigation gestures. The update is said to be rolling out now for the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e.

This specific feature now causes the phone to vibrate when the full-screen navigation gestures are enabled, which was not available previously. The vibration is useful, as it helps people use the gestures correctly and without any errors. The function only works if you have touch vibration activated, which can be done by heading to Settings > System sounds and vibration > Touch vibration. The feature is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e smartphones, SamMobile notes.

This now applies to both the regular navigation bar with the classic-style buttons, as well as the newer gesture controls that are popular on large-screen devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. We tried out the new feature on a Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Review), and the vibration function worked as expected.

samsung galaxy s10 plus update screenshot Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

The latest software update also brings various improvements and changes, including the June 2019 Android security patch. Additionally, there are fixes and improvements for connectivity and stability for Wi-Fi, camera, and Bluetooth. Users of the three smartphones can check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update. The smartphones are powered by the Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC in India, and have up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4100mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Powerful CPU
  • Very good cameras
  • Good value
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs warm intermittently
  • Power button is a bit out of reach
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10e review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3100mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10E
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Huawei Says It Got Over $1.4 Billion in Licensing Revenue Since 2015
Trump Suggests EU Out of Line in Suing US Tech Firms
Samsung Galaxy S10-Series Gets Vibration Feedback for Navigation Gestures With Latest Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Realme’s 64-Megapixel Camera Sample Shows a Lot of Promise
  2. Motorola One Vision Review
  3. Xiaomi Reveals Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant Ahead of Launch
  4. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  5. OnePlus Opens Applications for OnePlus 7 Series Closed Beta Programme
  6. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  7. Boeing Has So Many Grounded Planes, It's Parking Them In Staff Car Parking
  8. Realme U1, Realme 1 Receiving Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  9. Xiaomi-Backed Yi Technology Launches Yi Smart Dash Camera in India
  10. Selfies: Five Times More Deadly Than Shark Attacks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.