Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Start Receiving Software Update with March Security Patch, Improved Wireless Powershare

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Start Receiving Software Update with March Security Patch, Improved Wireless Powershare

, 25 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Start Receiving Software Update with March Security Patch, Improved Wireless Powershare

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Series update is currently live in Europe
  • Update claims to improve Wireless PowerShare feature
  • March security patch is also included in this update

Samsung's latest smartphones from the Galaxy S10 Series are already receiving software updates. No, these aren't Android version upgrades since the phones were launched with Android Pie. In fact, the updates bring the latest security patch as well as a few other improvements to the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ smartphones. The Galaxy S 10 smartphones were recently launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 55,900 for the Galaxy S10e and going all the way up to Rs. 1,17,900 for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S10+.

The new update that is currently rolling out to Galaxy S10-series smartphones brings enhanced security thanks to the March security patch. The changelog of this update also mentions improved performance for the Wireless PowerShare feature on these smartphones. This feature allows the three Galaxy S10 smartphones to wirelessly charge other devices. While Samsung mentions improvements, it hasn't given the specifics. We used this PowerShare feature when we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and found it useful to charge the Galaxy Buds.

Samsung also mentions improved camera stability, which is similar to the first update it rolled out for the S10 Series. These new updates come with software version G970FXXU1ASC8, G973FXXU1ASC8 and G975FXXU1ASC8 for the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ respectively. According to a report in SamMobile, the update is currently rolling out in some European markets, including Germany and the UK and could take time to reach other regions.

We tried looking for the update on our Galaxy S10+ but it hasn't hit our device yet. If you have a phone from the Galaxy S10 Series, you can wait for the update notification or check for it manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Download updates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4100mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Scout24 Expresses Interest in eBay's Classifieds Business
Why Is Epic Games Store Getting Exclusive New PC Games When Steam Is Arguably Better?
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Start Receiving Software Update with March Security Patch, Improved Wireless Powershare
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi 6A
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  3. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  4. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  5. Motorola Launches Moto G7, Motorola One in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  6. Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY, TUF Gaming FX705DY Laptops Launched in India
  7. Airtel, Tata Sky Celebrate IPL 2019 By Offering Free Sports Channels
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Apple Teases 'Show Time' Event With A Live Stream of Steve Jobs Theater
  10. Honor 8X Receiving EMUI 9.0.1 Global Stable Update Based on Android Pie
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.