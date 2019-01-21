NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy S10's In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Tipped, Ceramic and Storage Details Leak Again

21 January 2019
Photo Credit: @OnLeaks

Only the Galaxy S10+ will feature a ceramic back that will reportedly have a metallic lustre

Highlights

  • The Galaxy Pay app confirms the presence of in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The ceramic variant will be available in black and white colour options
  • The Galaxy S10’s 5G variant will have 256GB of base internal storage

Samsung Galaxy S10 has long been rumoured to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, but the code of the Samsung Pay app has now seemingly confirmed it. Additionally, more details about Samsung's upcoming flagship have surfaced about which indicate that the ceramic variant of the Galaxy S10+ will come in black and white color options. Also, the 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 will have 256GB of internal storage on the base variant that will reportedly go all the way up to 1TB coupled with 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has been tipped to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor in multiple leaks and rumors, but the Samsung Pay app's code has now seemingly confirmed it. In a teardown of the Samsung Pay app by XDA Developers, references for making UI adjustments for an in-display fingerprint sensor were spotted, alongside the ‘Beyond' codename associated with the Galaxy S10 series. The code suggests that the Galaxy Pay app will identify whether the smartphone it is running on has an-display fingerprint sensor or not, so that the layout of the payment flow window can be adjusted accordingly to make room for the area where the sensor is located.

Additionally, the Galaxy S10 smartphones will reportedly come with a nifty gesture that will allow users to touch the front camera to launch the camera app. The feature, which is already present on the recently launched Galaxy A8s, will reportedly make its way to the Galaxy S10 lineup too. Tipster @UniverseIce has revealed via a video that the area above the camera sensor on the Infinity-O display is also touch-sensitive and can be swiped to launch the camera app. It appears that this feature will be a mainstay on smartphones featuring Samsung's Infinity-O display, which includes the Galaxy S10 as well. 

The tipster also tweeted that the top variant of the Galaxy S10+ will flaunt a ceramic back which has been created using a special process to make it resistant to scratches and drops. The ceramic back panel will allegedly have a metallic lustre, however, the material will add some weight to the smartphone. Another report from SamMobile adds that the ceramic variant of the Galaxy S10+, which reportedly carries the model no. SM-G975FC, will be available in black and white shades. However, reports about Samsung launching a ceramic version of the upcoming flagship emerged for the first time back in November last year. 

It was also reported in the same month that the Galaxy S10's 5G version will feature a whopping 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. A new report from SamMobile suggests that the base variant of the 5G Galaxy S10 will feature 256GB of internal storage, lending support to a previous report claiming that the 5G-enabled model of Samsung's upcoming flagship will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants.

Samsung, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus
