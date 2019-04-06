Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Fooled by 3D-Printed Fingerprint Cast: Report

, 06 April 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Fooled by 3D-Printed Fingerprint Cast: Report

Photo Credit: Imgur / darkshark

The Galaxy S10 employs Qualcomm’s 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology

The Galaxy S10’s sensor was tricked by a 3D-printed cast

Despite using ultrasonic waves, the sensor was tricked easily

The new test puts the reliability of such sensors in question

Face unlock has received a considerable amount of criticism for not being as reliable as the good ol' fingerprint sensor, and even smartphone makers suggest using it for the sake of convenience mostly. But it appears that the new generation of in-display fingerprint sensors is not fool-proof either. A video which has recently surfaced online shows the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10 unlocking the device with a fingerprint cast 3D-printed on a translucent strip.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 (Review) utilises Qualcomm's 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology, which relies on ultrasonic waves reflecting from the finger to create a 3D map of the fingerprint pattern. Qualcomm's solution is touted to be more secure than a conventional optical in-display fingerprint sensor that creates a 2D image and has higher chances of failing. But an Imgur user, going by the username darkshark, has proved otherwise.

The individual in question 3D printed the fingerprint pattern on a transparent strip and put it on the Galaxy S10's display just above the in-display fingerprint sensor. With a slight adjustment in the position of the 3D-printed strip, the Galaxy S10 was unlocked. The user took a photograph of his fingerprint on a wine glass with a smartphone and then used software for calculation of the depth information. This data was used to 3D print the slide with the 3-dimensional fingerprint pattern on it.

The user further mentioned that a DSLR can capture much better images of a fingerprint, which can be used to create such 3D printed slides that can fool the Samsung Galaxy S10's in-display fingerprint sensor. What is even worrying is that once the user got the 3D-printed slide right, the Galaxy S10 could be unlocked with it every single time. The scenario becomes even scarier when one considers how easy it is to get a 3D printer these days.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Fooled by 3D-Printed Fingerprint Cast: Report
